‘I Could Do Nothing’: Michelle Obama’s Former Secret Service Agent Opens Up About Witnessing Racist Slurs Directed at Former First Lady

Michelle Obama says Black parents in America have fear in their hearts. After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, the former first lady sat down with CBS's Gayle King to talk about her feelings following the verdict and the worry she feels for her own daughters, Malia and Sasha, today. "We can't sort of say, 'Great, that happened, let's move on,'" Michelle explained. "I know that people in the Black community don't feel that way, because many of us still live in fear as we go to the grocery store or worry about walking our dogs or allowing our children to get a license."