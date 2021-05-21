newsbreak-logo
POTUS

‘I Could Do Nothing’: Michelle Obama’s Former Secret Service Agent Opens Up About Witnessing Racist Slurs Directed at Former First Lady

By Atahabih Germain
Atlanta Blackstar
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama‘s former Secret Service agent is opening up about her experience working for the former first lady. Evy Poumpouras, who claims she served on the protective divisions for the Obamas, Clintons, and both Bush presidents, revealed that the most challenging parts of her job was her inability to protect Mrs. Obama from racial driven harassment.

Michelle Obama
