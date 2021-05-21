newsbreak-logo
Bay Briefing: S.F. General Hospital has zero COVID patients

By Anna Buchmann
San Francisco Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning, Bay Area. It’s Friday, May 22, and a “super blood moon” is coming next week. Here’s what you need to know to start your day. For the first time since March 2020, San Francisco General Hospital has reported zero COVID-19 patients. The development Thursday marked a major pandemic progress point for San Francisco and one of its biggest and best-known hospitals. Officials said COVID-19 vaccinations were largely to thank.

