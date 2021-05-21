newsbreak-logo
A Warm and Humid Weekend Forecast

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warm temperatures and humid conditions are on the way for the upcoming weekend. A cold front is located to the northwest extending from Canada into the northern Plain and the Rockies. It is moving very slowly eastward and will continue to draw warm, moist air northward through the nation’s midsection. Mainly cloudy skies will be seen through the day. Highs are expected in the upper 70s. By the weekend, highs will reach the middle 80s. Heat indices will approach 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms will possible this afternoon. A few of the thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty wind. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will also be possible though the first part of next week. Sunshine and dry conditions are expected Saturday.

Much-Needed Rain - Daily rain and storm chances start Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Get your rain gear ready - much-needed rain is on the way this week! Daily rain and storms chances will be in play every day this week starting on Tuesday. Not everyone will see every day this week, though. The best chance of rain this week will be on Tuesday. Rain and a few storms are likely late Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. With a summer-like weather pattern developing, more scattered rain showers and storms will be possible towards the end of the workweek and into the upcoming weekend.