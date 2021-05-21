newsbreak-logo
The Bay Area is racing ahead of the country on vaccines. These factors may explain why

By Susie Neilson
San Francisco Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you walked across San Francisco today, you’d likely encounter more fully vaccinated people than partially and unvaccinated people combined. 54% of San Franciscans were fully vaccinated as of May 18. That’s far more than the U.S. overall rate of 38%. It’s also higher than all U.S. counties with 250,000 people or more save three — Cumberland County in Maine, Dane County in Wisconsin, and neighboring Marin County, which topped the list at 60%.

