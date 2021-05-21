The Bay Area is racing ahead of the country on vaccines. These factors may explain why
If you walked across San Francisco today, you’d likely encounter more fully vaccinated people than partially and unvaccinated people combined. 54% of San Franciscans were fully vaccinated as of May 18. That’s far more than the U.S. overall rate of 38%. It’s also higher than all U.S. counties with 250,000 people or more save three — Cumberland County in Maine, Dane County in Wisconsin, and neighboring Marin County, which topped the list at 60%.www.sfchronicle.com