What to consider before you travel outside the Bay Area's vaccinated bubble
As the Bay Area continues to emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many might see an opportunity to take a long-awaited trip for Memorial Day weekend. But even with growing percentages of vaccinated residents, traveling still carries risks, especially in out-of-state areas with high coronavirus transmission rates. Last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that fully vaccinated people can shed their masks in most public settings, and while California is waiting until June 15 to follow suit, many other states have aligned with those guidelines.www.sfchronicle.com