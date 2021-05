Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have been spotted filming another episode of The Grand Tour in Crickhowell, south Powys, Wales, last Friday. A video, taken by a fan watching over the mayhem, shows a disgruntled Richard Hammond crashing into a Citroen Saxo on a quiet street, trying to push it out of the way so he could park his own vehicle, which looks to be a Renault Scenic. With spinning tyres and plenty of noise, Hammond successfully manages to push the other car over before getting out of his Renault and walking down the street.