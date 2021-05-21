newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

GLOBAL MARKETS-U.S. stock futures point higher after whipsaw week

By Carolyn Cohn
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

* S&P futures up 0.26%, European stocks up 0.42%

* Weaker U.S. economic data scuppers bets for early taper

* Bitcoin above $40,000 but down 13% in wild week

* Oil on course for 4% weekly drop on Iran nuclear talks

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were indicating a higher Wall Street on Friday after a volatile week, with recent U.S. data soothing inflation nerves, while the dollar approached three-month lows on reduced bets of early Federal Reserve rate hikes.

U.S. inflation worries have spooked markets, and Fed minutes on Wednesday suggested some policymakers were ready to talk about reducing stimulus by tapering bond purchases.

But that inflation concern eased on Thursday after the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank said its business activity index fell to 31.5 in May from 50.2 in April, casting doubt on the pace of economic recovery.

“It’s all about inflation and raising interest rates,” said Giles Coghlan, chief currency analyst at HYCM.

“Fear in the market is being played out by these spikes - it’s like someone on edge.”

Data on Thursday also showed U.S. jobless rolls swelled in early May, which could dampen expectations for an acceleration in employment growth this month, with jobs a key focus for the U.S. central bank.

Markets await U.S. flash purchasing managers’ data for May on Friday.

Futures pointed to a further 0.26% rise for the S&P 500 at the open, following a more than 1% rise on Thursday.

The MSCI world equity index rose 0.2% and was on course for a 0.5% rise on the week, following a 1.8% bounce in the Nasdaq Composite and 0.6% gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a 10-day high and was up 0.36%, putting it on track for a 2% weekly gain.

European stocks rose 0.42%, though UK stocks were flat.

In the euro zone, the IHS Markit’s flash Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index, seen as a good guide to economic health, climbed to 56.9 in May, its highest level since Feb 2018, from April’s final reading of 53.8.

British retail sales surged 9.2% on the month in April, twice the average forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, and the UK Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index hit a record high at 62.0.

But equity markets are becoming skittish after months of gains, with investors conscious of the traditional advice to “sell in May”.

“The market has run on a lot since November when vaccines were first announced, with some indexes up 100% or so in the past year,” said Edward Perkin, Chief Equity Investment Officer at Eaton Vance. “It feels like the right time for the market to take a pause.” Official tolls showing the number of deaths directly or indirectly attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to be a “significant undercount”, the World Health Organization said on Friday, saying 6-8 million people may have died so far. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was steady at 89.749, near recent three-month lows following its steepest slide in about two weeks on Thursday as bets of early U.S. rate hikes pared back.

The pound rose 0.2% to a three-month high, while the euro was steady.

Bitcoin clambered back above $40,000 but was down 13% on the week after Chinese financial industry bodies banned the use of cryptocurrencies in payment and settlement.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday called for new rules that would require large cryptocurrency transfers to be reported to the Internal Revenue Service and the Fed flagged the risks cryptocurrencies posed to financial stability.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes held Thursday’s more than 4 basis point decline on the U.S. data to 1.62%. Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was steady at -0.116%.

Oil prices rose after three days of losses but were on track for a weekly fall of 4%, their biggest loss since March, on expectations of the return of Iranian crude supplies after officials said Iran and world powers had made progress on talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal.

Brent crude was down 1.15% at $65.86 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 1.4% at $62.80 a barrel.

Gold was steady at $1,878 an ounce, up 1.9% on the week.

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Stock Prices#Index Futures#U S Stock Futures#Futures Markets#Stock Investors#Hycm#Msci#Nasdaq Composite#Asia Pacific#British#Chinese#Treasury#0 116#Iranian#Ihs Markit#S P Futures#Equity Markets#Global Markets#U S Inflation Worries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
Oil Prices
Related
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
BusinessUS News and World Report

U.S. Investors Flee to Money Market Funds in the Week Ended May 19-Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S. money market funds lured massive inflows in the week ended May 19 as investors turned risk averse on concerns over higher inflation levels and chances that the Federal Reserve might scale back its monetary support measures. Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. money market funds received a net inflow...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as Upbeat Eurozone PMIs Weigh on US Dollar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- Following three sessions of losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange moved higher in early trade Friday after economic data out of the eurozone showed business activity across the 19-member bloc expanded at the fastest pace in three years amid easing quarantine restrictions and a surge in pent-up demand.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks end mixed, dollar makes gains on improved PMI

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday following the release of Markit's Services PMI which hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and ahead of expectations. The Dow Jones did best, rising 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at 34,207.84. The Nasdaq Composite...
Stocksinvesting.com

Dow Trades Higher as Economic Indicators Improve, Earnings Strong

Investing.com -- Markets improved for a second day as better-than-expected indicators and good earnings improved sentiment. The Manufacturing PMI for May came in stronger that the forecast at 61.5 versus the expected 60.5. Yesterday's jobless claims were the lowest since the pandemic hit. The Dow Jones was up 218 points,...
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Boosted By Bright Eurozone Business Data

Most stock markets posted gains Friday on growing evidence of economic recovery as Covid restrictions recede, dealers said. Frankfurt stocks added 0.5 percent overall, and Paris won 0.7 percent as exchanges headed into the weekend. London was flat however, as investors had already priced in an expected surge in British...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

US stocks end mixed as Dow recovers on strong economic data

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (May 22): Wall Street closed mixed at the end of a volatile week of trading, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average being the only bright spot, as inflation concerns loom over growth names. The Dow was lifted by industrial heavyweights, including Boeing and Caterpillar Inc. Boeing jumped 3.1%...
StocksMySanAntonio

Stocks are mixed; Bitcoin resumes decline

U.S. stocks were mixed after investors were whipsawed in part by volatile trading in high risk assets such as Bitcoin amid lingering concerns about the outlook for inflation. Oil rose for the first time in four trading sessions. The S&P 500 closed little changed after erasing earlier gains when Philadelphia...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary shares, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. U.S. Treasury yields slipped as the market mostly shrugged off the data. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing PMI increased to 61.5...
Stocksaudacy.com

US stocks move higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks were broadly higher in morning trading Friday, giving the market enough momentum to be on pace to close the week higher after a volatile start to the week. The S&P 500 index was up 0.4% as of 11:03 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 256 points, or 0.8%, to 34,340 and the Nasdaq was little changed. The S&P 500 was now up 0.1% for the week.
StocksDetroit News

US stocks stall as benchmark S&P 500 heads for weekly loss

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 103 points, or 0.3%, to 34,188 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.4% loss this week.
Stocksetftrends.com

Stock ETFs Pare Thursday’s Gains Thanks to Fresh Crypto Concerns

On Friday, cryptocurrency news drove stocks and index ETFs to pare gains from the prior session, when they recovered from three consecutive losing days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.32% Friday, after rallying in the previous session. The S&P 500 traded slightly lower meanwhile, after gaining 1.1% Thursday, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.31% over cryptocurrency woes, after advancing more than 1.7% in the prior session.
StocksForbes

Will The U.S. Stock Market Crash In 2021?

The Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have been extremely volatile in the last three weeks, reacting to news about President Biden's proposed capital gains tax, Treasury Secretary, Yellen’s comments on inflation, Elon Musk's tweets about bitcoin, and weekly unemployment reports. Investors have been on a rollercoaster ride, wondering whether the dreaded stock market slump is on the horizon.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after data signals improving labor market

May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Thursday after weekly jobless claims hit their lowest level since the start of a pandemic-led recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.3 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33906.3. The S&P 500 rose 6.3 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 4121.97, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 56.9 points, or 0.43%, to 13356.629 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Gets a Lift From Boeing, Energy Stocks

It was a relatively quiet end to a volatile week on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (+0.4% at 34,207) managing a modest gain via a bounce in the energy sector. "With global transportation demand set to recover sequentially, the upcoming new Iran nuclear deal could be the...
StocksPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Taipei and Singapore but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits,...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Largely Higher; PMI Data Points to Expansion

Investing.com - European stock markets traded largely higher Friday, continuing the strong gains from the previous session as solid economic data boosts optimism over the region’s outlook. At 3:50 AM ET (0850 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.3% higher, the CAC 40 in France rose 0.4%, while the U.K.’s...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks digest taper talk; cryptos bounce after beating

* Pressure remains on bitcoin, cryptos after crash. * Dollar stalls after tapering talk lift, Wall Street seen subdued. * Commodities drop as China vows to crackdown on speculation. * Colombia stripped of prized investment grade status by S&P. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. * Graphic: World FX rates...