Vegans have a new way to cool down on a hot summer day thanks to Trader Joe's and its new Vegan Cookies & Creme Vanilla Bean Bon Bons. Trader Joe's has previously sold seasonal Non Dairy Mint & Chip Bon Bons, and the product proved to be a big hit with customers. Based on this success, the brand has created the similar, Vegan Cookies & Creme Vanilla Bean Bon Bons, which are just as indulgent. The new product is a vegan, non-dairy dessert that's kind of like a bite-sized ice cream sandwich. As Trader Joe's explains, the "ice cream-like centers are made from frozen coconut milk, which is studded with chocolate and vanilla bean creme sandwich cookies and enrobed in a rich, chocolatey coating." This makes the bon bons a perfect anytime treat.