Massachusetts State

Massachusetts again tightening access to jobless benefits

By Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
1 day ago
 1 day ago
BOSTON — Massachusetts is tightening up access to jobless benefits as the state emerges more fully from the pandemic.

Work search requirements will be reinstated for all those seeking regular unemployment insurance benefits beginning the week of June 15, the Baker administration announced Thursday.

The requirement applies to those receiving Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and those on extended benefits. Massachusetts suspended work-search requirements in March 2020, following updated federal guidance at the outset of the pandemic.

The change comes after Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state is set to lift all COVID-19 restrictions and complete the state’s reopening process on May 29. Baker also said that the statewide COVID-19 state of emergency will end on June 15.

The reinstatement of the work search requirement means that beginning the week of June 13, those seeking unemployment benefits must attest each week that they are making at least three work-search activities per week and provide proof of work search activity to the Department of Unemployment Assistance if requested.

Work search activities include completing a job application in person or online; registering for work services with a local career center; or using other job search activities like reviewing job listings on the internet or newspapers and networking with colleagues or friends, the administration said.

Most claimants will be entitled to continue receiving partial or reduced UI benefits — and the full amount of the special COVID-related $300 weekly stipend offered through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program — even as they return to employment, officials said.

Those who report wages from a new job will have their regular weekly unemployment weekly benefit reduced to offset new wages, but in most circumstances will remain eligible for the $300 weekly stipend until their regular wages exceed 133% of their regular weekly benefit amount. The stipend ends the first week of September.

Under the work search requirements, those seeking benefits will need to keep a detailed written log of their work search activities and may also be required to attend a career center related activity.

Administration officials said in press release Thursday that there were nearly 200,000 job-postings across Massachusetts.

Beginning June 15, those seeking regular unemployment insurance benefits won’t be able to cite COVID-related reasons to waive work search requirements and must accept suitable employment if offered.

Refusing work because an individual would rather collect more money in unemployment benefits is considered fraud.

Massachusetts StateDaily News Of Newburyport

Mass. employers added 5,100 jobs in April

Massachusetts employers added 5,100 jobs in April as the state's unemployment rate dropped to 6.5%, 0.2 percentage points below the revised March rate of 6.7%, labor officials announced Friday. Total employment in Massachusetts increased to about 3.43 million in April, according to the latest estimates from the Bureau of Labor...
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

Return to Work Could Be ‘Bumpy' in Massachusetts, Baker Says

The path for laid-off workers to return to jobs and for employers to fill open positions will be "a little bumpy" as Massachusetts transitions out of the public health emergency, Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday. Employers added 5,100 positions in April, but the pace of gains slowed and total employment...
BusinessNew Castle News

Lower unemployment rate spurs jobless benefits change

As more people head back to work, the state is ending an unemployment program designed to help workers who’ve exhausted their normal jobless benefits. The extended benefits program offered out-of-work people an extra 13 weeks of benefits. That program is being closed down now that the state’s unemployment rate has dropped, Labor and Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier said Friday.
Massachusetts StateNECN

Mass. Confirms 400 New COVID Cases, 11 More Deaths

Massachusetts health officials reported another 400 confirmed COVID cases and 11 more deaths Friday as the number of estimated active cases dropped under 11,000. The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed case total to 658,841 and the death toll to 17,453 since the start of the pandemic. Massachusetts' COVID metrics,...
Hawaii StateKHQ Right Now

The Latest: Hawaii jobless benefits again require job hunt

HONOLULU — Hawaii’s governor says the state will once again require people receiving unemployment insurance benefits to search for work as a coronavirus testing program for travelers and growing vaccinations fuel a recovery of the tourism industry. Anyone filing for unemployment will need to report at least three steps they...
EconomyArkansas Online

Jobless-aid claims fall again

WASHINGTON -- Fewer Americans sought unemployment benefits last week -- the latest encouraging sign for the rebounding U.S. economy -- just as Republican-led states are moving to cut off a federal benefit for the jobless. Those cutoffs coincide with a steady decline in the number of Americans seeking unemployment aid,...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

These 2 Massachusetts communities are still at ‘high risk’ for COVID spread amid continued positive trends

Nearly all of Massachusetts is currently assessed as low risk for transmitting the COVID-19 virus, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Last week, the number of communities at “high risk” for COVID spread was only 6. This week, as trends continue in the positive direction with more and more people becoming vaccinated, there are now just two. They are: New Bedford and Lawrence.
Boston, MAnashobavalleyvoice.com

Homeless advocates on alert as pandemic winds down

BOSTON – As Massachusetts officials prepare to lift the state of emergency that the Baker administration has used to slow COVID-19 transmission, advocates for people experiencing homelessness are concerned about the fate of emergency services and resources that have provided lifelines to unsheltered persons during the pandemic. Gov. Charlie Baker...
EconomyTime

These Are the 22 States Ending Extra Unemployment Benefits Early — and When

For millions of unemployed workers, federal benefits are set to disappear earlier than expected. About 3.7 million unemployed workers in 22 states could lose assistance as states opt out from federal unemployment programs that were extended during the pandemic. Those benefits are due to expire on Sept. 6 under the American Rescue Plan passed in March, but some may lose access as soon as June 12.
Arizona Statemyheraldreview.com

Arizona jobless benefits facing a murky future

PHOENIX — Arizona's unemployed are going to have to wait at least a year to see an increase in benefits. And even then they may not get them. A deal negotiated between Gov. Doug Ducey and legislative leaders does include a plan to boost the maximum benefit by $80 a week to $320. That would be the first increase in 17 years.