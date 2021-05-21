‘You are now free to travel. But don’t’

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.

Perhaps you are tempted by the generous invitation that the Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sánchez, issued on Friday morning ?

“From 24 May,” he said, “Spain will be more than delighted to receive British tourists back into our country without health controls.”

A timely message, since only this week the UK’s 19-week ban on international leisure travel was lifted. In addition, new cases of coronavirus in Spain have fallen to their lowest levels since August 2020, with the Balearic and Canary Islands showing particularly low rates.

The traveller will have reasonably inferred that they could venture anywhere that would have them, mindful of the strict “traffic light” rules on people returning to the UK from abroad. You know the deal.

Red list (43 countries including Turkey, India, the UAE, South Africa and Brazil): 11 nights in hotel quarantine at considerable expense.

Amber list (around 140 countries including our favourites Spain, France, Italy, Greece and the US): 10 days of self-isolation.

Green list : no quarantine, but tests before departure for the UK and after arrival.

Uncomfortable, inconvenient and expensive, though understandable.

Unbelievably, by Tuesday the message had changed completely.

The day after the government lifted its ban on international leisure travel, the health minister Lord Bethell said: “Travelling is not for this year. Please stay in this country.”

Over the past 14 months the British public – whether travellers or not – have overwhelmingly followed the rules designed to reduce the harm from coronavirus.

At last this week, with Covid rates thankfully low, we were to be able to make up our own minds whether or not to travel abroad.

Almost at once, the government, or at least the health minister, said: “Travelling is dangerous.” So why lift the ban on going overseas?

The utterly incoherent official attitude to travel reflects the tussle in government between ministers. Some believe anything other than a total ban on international travel is reckless. Others feel risks can be managed and that people should be treated as grown-ups.

Meanwhile, the relentless destruction of the UK’s airlines, outbound travel firms and inbound tourism enterprises continues apace.

Back to that invitation from the Spanish premier. Anyone enticed to buy an easyJet flight or a Tui holiday might consult the latest Foreign Office bulletin .

“The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to Spain, including the Balearic Islands but excluding the Canary Islands, based on the current assessment of Covid-19 risks.”

Surprising advice, given that Mallorca and its sisters have even lower Covid rates than Tenerife, Gran Canaria, etc. But the confirmation by the Foreign Office that the Canaries are low risk means standard travel insurance is valid in the islands.

Yet two paragraphs apart, the Foreign Office changes its tune: every scrap of Spain is off-limits: “You should not travel to amber or red list countries.”

Lanzarote: Legal? Yes. Advisable? Yes. And no.

Lamentable.