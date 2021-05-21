newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Sri Lankan shares fall for third straight day

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

May 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a third consecutive session on Friday, hurt by a fall in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share Index closed 1% lower at 7,220.72.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings and Browns Investments Plc were the top two drags on the index, falling 3.3% and 4.5%, respectively.

* Trading volumes surged to 234.7 million from 116.9 million in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 199.3 million Sri Lankan rupees, according to exchange data.

* Equity market turnover was 2.29 billion rupees, the data showed.

* For a report on global markets, click

* For a report on major currencies, click (Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Stocks#Foreign Investors#Equity Markets#Foreign Exchange#Global Financial Markets#Cse#Lolc Holdings#Browns Investments Plc#Sri Lankan Shares#Trading Volumes#Fall#Bengaluru#Global Markets#Major Currencies#Net Sellers#Exchange Data#Reporting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks end mixed, dollar makes gains on improved PMI

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday following the release of Markit's Services PMI which hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and ahead of expectations. The Dow Jones did best, rising 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at 34,207.84. The Nasdaq Composite...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher, with S&P 500 erasing weekly loss

U.S. stocks opened higher Friday, with the S&P 500 turning higher for the week as inflation-inspired jitters appeared to subside. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157 points, or 0.5%, at 34,241, while the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 4,179. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to trade at 13,606. The lift put the S&P 500 up 0.1% for the week, while the Dow remained on track for a 0.4% weekly loss. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up solidly for the week, up 1.3%.
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Follow Global Peers Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, mirroring positive global cues after overnight data signaled improvement in the U.S. labor market. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 290 points, or 0.6 percent, to 49,853 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 88 points, or 0.6 percent, at 14,994.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks digest taper talk; cryptos bounce after beating

* Pressure remains on bitcoin, cryptos after crash. * Dollar stalls after tapering talk lift, Wall Street seen subdued. * Commodities drop as China vows to crackdown on speculation. * Colombia stripped of prized investment grade status by S&P. * Graphic: Global asset performance tmsnrt.rs/2yaDPgn. * Graphic: World FX rates...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold set for third weekly gain on tepid dollar, inflation worries

* Gold up 1.8% so far this week * Dollar on track for weekly loss * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.6% on Thursday * Platinum set for second straight weekly decline (Adds details, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel May 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices steadied on Friday, and were on track for a third straight weekly gain, as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing inflationary pressure boosted demand for the safe-haven metal. Spot gold was little changed at $1,874.60 per ounce by 0510 GMT, and has risen 1.8% so far this week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,876.10. "U.S. economic data has given us strong inflation alerts this week, meaning yields and the dollar have fallen, strong supportive factors for gold," OANDA senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said. "Additionally, I believe that upward trading momentum has increased for gold as investors now believe that prices have made a structural low." The dollar hovered around recent lows against its rivals and was heading for a weekly loss, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell. Recent data showing a rise in prices in the United States and the UK intensified concerns over inflation, lifting gold's appeal as an inflation hedge. "Further stimulus are seen in different countries and these in the minds of many will lead to inflation moving forward," Brian Lan, managing director at dealer GoldSilver Central said. "On the longer term, we continue to be bullish on gold as the fundamentals that support owning gold have not changed and wouldn't change for some time, in particular, the low-interest rates environment." Indicative of sentiment, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.6% to 1,037.09 tonnes on Thursday. Meanwhile, risk sentiment in wider financial markets remained upbeat, fuelled by hopes around a quick economic recovery. British retail sales surged by 9.2% in April as shops reopened, their biggest jump since a previous reopening in June, official data showed. Elsewhere, palladium fell 0.4% to $2,841.89 per ounce, silver eased 0.4% to $27.64. Platinum gained 0.2% to $1,197.97, but was on track for its second straight weekly fall. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
StocksBusiness Insider

Higher Open Called For China Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in consecutive trading days, dipping more than 20 points or 0.6 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,505-point plateau although it's due for a positive bounce on Friday. The global forecast for the Asian...
StocksBusiness Insider

Sensex, Nifty Set For Positive Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a firm note Friday after two days of losses. Positive global cues and falling oil prices may offer some support as investors await key earnings from the likes of State Bank of India, Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and Shree Cement for directional cues.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Australian Market Slightly Higher

(RTTNews) - Australian stock market is slightly higher on Friday, extending the strong gains of the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,000 mark, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street on upbeat weekly labor market data. Major miners and energy stocks are lower as commodity prices retreated, which was offset by gains in technology stocks.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

BENGALURU, May 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark...
StocksBusiness Insider

Asian Markets Mixed Amid Cautious Trades

(RTTNews) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Friday, following the broadly positive cues overnight from Wall Street, with bargain hunting providing a boost, especially among oversold technology stocks. Traders are optimistic about a global economic recovery from the pandemic after a drop in US initial jobless claims, offsetting inflation worries and fears about monetary easing. Asian markets ended mixed on Thursday.
RetailPosted by
Reuters

UK stocks flat as banks negate strong retail sales data

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) May 21 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 was flat on Friday as weakness in banks countered a bigger-than-expected jump in retail sales, while Card Factory fell after reporting a slight dip in store sales.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Sterling steadies after strong retail sales data; PMIs in focus

LONDON, May 21(Reuters) - The British pound was steady in early trading on Friday, on track for a weekly rise versus the dollar, after better-than-expected retail sales data kept investors upbeat about the prospects for the United Kingdom’s economic recovery. British retail sales surged in April, with sales volumes jumping...
StocksPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebound breaks 3-day slump

BANGKOK — (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday after a rebound on Wall Street broke a three-day losing streak. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Taipei and Singapore but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Investors were encouraged by the latest U.S. jobs data showing fewer Americans filing for unemployment benefits,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia, NZ dlrs weaker but within range amid commodities selloff

SYDNEY, May 21 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were lower on Friday, taking their lead from iron ore and mining stocks that have been hit after Beijing vowed to stabilise commodities prices. The commodity-price sensitive Aussie was trading 0.23% lower at $0.7754, having started the week at...
Stockstucsonpost.com

Equity indices trade higher, banks and financials lead

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Friday with banking and financial stocks leading the rally. At 10:15 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 538 points or 1.09 per cent at 50,103 while the Nifty 50 moved ahead 160 points or 1.07 per cent to 15,066.
Stocksdallassun.com

Sensex jumps 976 points, banks lead broad-based rally

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI): Equity benchmark indices traded firm on Friday and closed 2 per cent higher due to broad-based purchasing across key sectors. At the closing hour, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 976 points or 1.97 per cent at 50,540 while the Nifty 50 advanced by 269 points or 1.81 per cent to 15,175.