Darren Criss, Nicole Scherzinger join voice cast of 'Trese'

Darren Criss is lending his voice to a character in the Netflix anime series, "Trese." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Glee alum Darren Criss, The Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger and Prodigal Son actor Lou Diamond Phillips have joined the voice cast of the Netflix anime series, Trese.

Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Manny Jacinto (The Good Place) and Dante Basco (Avatar: The Last Airbender) will also be heard alongside Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), who was previously announced as the voice of Alexandra Trese in the English-language adaptation of the Philippine graphic novel by Budjette Tan and KaJo Baldisimo.

Jay Oliva (Justice League Dark,The Legend of Korra) is the showrunner and director.

"Set in a Manila where the mythical creatures of Philippine folklore live in hiding amongst humans, Alexandra Trese finds herself going head to head with a criminal underworld comprised of malevolent supernatural beings," a synopsis said.

The series is scheduled to debut on the streaming service on June 11.