Fans left in hysterics as famous clip of Holly Willoughby and Gino D’Acampo goes viral after 11 years

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

A famous clip from This Morning of Holly Willoughby being comically rebuked over her comments regarding a pasta dish has gone viral – again.

In celebration of the video’s 11-year anniversary, the moment was recently widely shared on social media with many people taking joy in the old video.

Fans will remember the moment clearly, in which celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo appeared on the ITV breakfast show to cook up an authentic Italian pasta recipe.

After tasting the dish, Willoughby innocently remarks that if it had ham in it then it would be “closer to a British carbonara”.

Sensing a moment of tension, co-host Philip Schofield eggs Willoughby on, stating: “Oh no, I’m glad you’re standing there.”

A visibly taken aback D’Acampo retorts: “If my grandmother had wheels, she would’ve been a bike”, at which Willoughby and Schofield suddenly burst into uncontrollable laughter.

D’Acampo continues to comically chastise Willoughby for her remarks, stating: “What the hell? It doesn’t make any sense what you said. It’s a different recipe, it has nothing to do with macaroni cheese.”

Since the episode first aired in 2010, it has become a fan-favourite pop culture moment.

Twitter user @musafirani shared the video yesterday (20 May), accompanied by the caption: “Happy 11 anniversary to this cultural shift.”

Their post has since received nearly 55,000 likes and over 12,000 retweets at the time of writing.

