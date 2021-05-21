newsbreak-logo
Independence, MO

One Tank Trips: Archery Excellence

By Daisha Jones
KSHB 41 Action News
 1 day ago
Whether you're a professional or a beginner, Archery Excellence indoor archery range in Independence offers classes and sessions for all ages.

They also have one of the largest ranges in the Midwest, with 40 lanes.

Archery Excellence aims to make archery exciting and safe for those who want to learn or practice.

With over 45 years of experience in the field of archery, staff members can help you learn to shoot a bow and arrow or train for the Olympics, depending on your interest.

Our One Tank Trip crew participated in their intro class, learning safety, figuring out their dominant eye, getting geared up and taking aim at a target.

They offer equipment rental but also offer the opportunity for you to bring your own equipment.

For those who like family fun, they offer archery tag.

To learn more visit their website .

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

