Violet Pictures TV Pipeline Bursting: Soviet Spy Drama, Anti-Nuclear Activist Romance, Boris Becker Biopic in the Works (EXCLUSIVE)

By Ed Meza
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Alexis von Wittgenstein’s Munich-based production shingle Violet Pictures is expanding its TV series pipeline with a slew of new projects, among them a historical drama about the role of women in the creation of modern Europe, the story of a mother of three who became one of the Soviet Union’s most successful spies, and a 1970s-set anti-nuclear activist romance.

Variety

Variety

