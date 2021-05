Warning: Here be spoilers for the story of Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 7. Read on at your own risk!. Throughout Resident Evil Village, you'll see allusions to the Umbrella Corporation's iconic logo. As with trailers and marketing images, it all raises a serious question--what does this strange Eastern European village have to do with the evil company responsible for the creation of the T-Virus, the destruction of Raccoon City, and the years of monster-based bioterrorism that have gripped the Resident Evil world ever since? Those answers come late in the game, and they work to recontextualize the founding of Umbrella and the events of Resident Evil 7, Village's immediate predecessor.