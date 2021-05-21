newsbreak-logo
Fargo, Nomadland and The Underground Railroad | Binge or Bin episode 2

By Independent TV
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFargo’s new season, Chloe Zhao’s Oscar winner Nomadland, Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad and BBC’s period comedy drama The Pursuit of Love. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Prime, All 4, iPlayer and more. Can season 4 of Fargo live up to the hype? Did Nomadland deserve its Oscar glory? Has Barry Jenkins’ winning streak continued? Find out on this week’s Binge or Bin.

www.independent.co.uk
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The Underground Railroad Team Talks Aaron Pierre's Distracting Beauty as Caesar — and That Episode 2 Shocker

Warning: This post contains a major spoiler from Episode 2 of The Underground Railroad. To be clear, The Underground Railroad is a serious and thought-provoking work of art. The 10-part limited series, which Oscar winner Barry Jenkins adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, is now streaming on Amazon Prime and is in many ways a visually rich conversation starter on American slavery and race relations. But part of that visual is Krypton‘s Aaron Pierre as Caesar — who, within five minutes of watching Episode 1, has the ability to make viewers focus on little else but him. Or, as one fan on Twitter phrased it, “he reminds me of Javier Bardem — a face that just wants to be looked at. Powerful looking dude.”
TV SeriesThe Independent

Line Of Duty, Invincible and Big Sky | Binge or Bin Episode 1

Line of Duty’s season finale, Amazon Prime’s Invincible, Disney Plus’ Big Sky and BBC’s sit-rom-com Starstruck. Join Independent TV’s Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent for Binge or Bin - your essential guide to what’s BINGE-worthy and what’s BIN-worthy on Netflix, Prime, NOW, iPlayer and more. Did the findings of Hastings and AC-12’s epic investigation satisfy fans? Is Star on Disney Plus’ first big original drama a hit? And what are Jacob and Annabel’s hidden gems you need to stream? All the answers in the first episode of Binge or Bin - a brand new show from Independent TV.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Binge or Bin: The Independent launches brand new TV show and movie roundup series

The Independent has launched Binge or Bin, a brand new series designed to help you choose what to watch next.Hosted by Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent, the web series from Independent TV will run through all the latest new releases, with the pair taking turns on deciding whether their chosen shows are worth – you guessed it – bingeing or binning.The first episode sees them give their verdicts on the divisive Line of Duty finale, animated superhero show Invincible and more– watch episode one here.With new streaming services arriving every year, and a staggering amount of new TV shows and films being...
TV SeriesTelegraph

Fargo, season 4 episode 1 review: this once-brilliant drama is running out of ideas

Noah Hawley’s future projects include an Alien TV series and an adaptation of Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle. If anyone can pull them off, it’s the man whose TV spin-off of Fargo (Channel 4) long ago surpassed its Oscar-winning inspiration. However, from the evidence of the first episode of its fourth series, his attention may have wondered from the anthology show that put him on the map.
Indiana Statebuzzfeednews.com

Barry Jenkins On Avoiding The Exploitation Of Black Trauma In “The Underground Railroad”

Haunting reality meets vigorous fantasy in Barry Jenkins’ agonizing TV adaptation of Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, The Underground Railroad. The new Amazon drama may be the Oscar-winning filmmaker's first television venture, but each episode has the cinematic power of a stand-alone feature as it chronicles the harrowing 19th-century journey of an enslaved woman’s road to freedom in a fearless examination of the USA’s ugliest era.
TV SeriesTVLine

Why Women Kill Trailer: Lana Parrilla Is a Wicked Witch to Allison Tolman

She might not go by the Evil Queen, but Lana Parrilla is certainly snarky suburban royalty in the newly released trailer for Why Women Kill‘s second season. Premiering Thursday, June 3, Why Women Kill‘s sophomore run is set in 1949, exploring what it means to be beautiful, the effects of being ignored by society and the lengths one woman will go to in order to finally belong.
MoviesNo Film School

Go Behind the Scenes of Taylor Sheridan's 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

Fresh off his domination of TV with Yellowstone, and hit movies like Sicario and Wind River, writer/director Taylor Sheridan has teamed up with Angelina Jolie to bring us a high-stakes story of survival and redemption all woven into one. The movie is called Those Who Wish Me Dead, and it...
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Trailer and poster for comedy Untitled Horror Movie

Ahead of its release next month, a poster and trailer have arrived online for director Nick Simon’s comedy Untitled Horror Movie which follows six co-stars of a hit TV show as they unintentionally summon a malevolent spirit when they decide to make their own movie; check them out below…. With...
EntertainmentPosted by
IndieWire

‘The Underground Railroad’ Review: Barry Jenkins’ Limited Series Is an American Masterpiece

A little girl not named Grace sits quietly at the center of Barry Jenkins’ “The Underground Railroad.” Introduced in the third episode holding a finger to her lips, “Grace” — played by Mychal-Bella Bowman and whose real name constitutes a minor yet precious spoiler — has been hiding in a cramped attic for many, many months, waiting for the real, operational, underground railroad to whisk her out of North Carolina and into safer, less confined spaces. Grace isn’t the show’s lead, or even one of the leads, though she does cross paths with Cora (Thuso Mbedu), the chief protagonist and most seasoned traveler, when the grown runaway crawls into Grace’s stooped refuge, seeking similar concealment from the malevolent forces out for them both.
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Barry Jenkins on Finally Bringing Passion Project The Underground Railroad to the Screen

Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins knew from the moment he read Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer Prize–winning novel The Underground Railroad that he had to turn it into a series. And to do it right, he brought on board some of his longtime (and multi-award-winning) collaborators — among them composer Nicholas Britell and Joi McMillon — and assembled a cast of new and veteran actors to breathe life into the story, including breakout star Thuso Mbedu, who plays escaped slave Cora in the series. Ahead of the series’ launch on Amazon Prime Video, Jenkins spoke with Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley about the challenges of moving from the world of film to television and of telling a story that blends magical-realism — the “underground railroad” here is an actual train system under the earth — with heartbreakingly real and violent scenes wrenched directly from the darkest pages of American history. Coley also speaks with Mbedu and costars Aaron Pierre, Sheila Atim, Joel Edgerton, and William Jackson Harper about the casting process, working with Jenkins, and the sensitivity and care taken to ensure everyone felt comfortable and safe on set, despite the often traumatic material.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

One Episode at a Time, Please: Is a Binge Backlash Brewing?

The streaming audience has gotten used to instant gratification, but some viewers and creators are ready for a change: “You work on something for a year, and then it’s over in a weekend.”. Barry Jenkins’s The Underground Railroad is the kind of limited series that gives streaming television a good...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Legal or not, murders continue in the trailer for The Forever Purge

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the only thing that would stop The Purge are low box office returns. As long as $100 million worth of people are willing to buy into a world where murder and funky costumes are legal, BlumHouse is more than happy to keep purging away. This brings us to the ominously titled The Forever Purge, the upcoming fifth installment in the series, which solidifies a promise that the purge is seemingly endless. That should make fans of the series very happy. Also making Purge fans happy is the first trailer for the Forever Purge, released by BlumHouse earlier today.
Moviesmxdwn.com

Movie Review: ‘North Hollywood’

For those who appreciate coming of age films, this one’s for you. I can guess that every human being in the world has second guessed their career choice many times. This could be altered due to opinions from others, like friends or even family, and/or life experiences. Many of us can remember the moment where we knew what we wanted for ourselves and our future just to realize how much work was needed to progress and people we had to sacrifice to get to where we wanted. Luckily, director of Cherry Bomb the Documentary and the Illegal Civilization trilogy, Mikey Alfred, depicts these moments very well with North Hollywood.
MoviesComing Soon!

Gunpowder Milkshake Posters Tease Summer Release for Action-Thriller

Netflix and Studiocanal have released the first Gunpowder Milkshake posters for their upcoming action-thriller film, starring Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh. The star-studded film is scheduled to make its U.S. debut on July 14, exclusively on Netflix. Meanwhile, Studiocanal is planning for a theatrical release in Europe, Australia, & New Zealand) on July 21, with STXfilms still handling the international distribution in Canada, Latin America, and China.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Amazon's Solos Series Is an Indulgent Parade of Actors "Acting"

There can be too much of a good thing, and Amazon’s new soliloquy series Solos unfortunately proves that. Essentially a loosely connected anthology of short films (each about 30 minutes long), Solos boasts a truly stellar cast of thespians featuring Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Anthony Mackie, Helen Mirren, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu. All but Freeman and Stevens—who appear together in the final episode—get an episode to themselves where they might speak directly to the camera, confessional style, or speak to a disembodied tech voice in their personal space. Some even play against themselves (like Hathaway and Mackie) in dual roles. If you have an affinity for any of the actors, then spending 30 uninterrupted minutes with them doing their acting thing should be a no-brainer of entertainment.
Moviesgamesradar.com

Back to the cinema! The biggest features on the best movies coming in 2021

Last year was difficult for cinemas. The COVID pandemic left theaters around the world shuttered, with film studios pivoting many movie releases to streaming services. Only a few major blockbusters made their way to the big screen – such as Tenet – while dozens of others were pushed back to 2021. Now, finally, we're going back to the cinema!