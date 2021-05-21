Open Beta phase launched for the 3v3v3 first-person shooter, Nine to Five

Square Enix announced today they will be holding a closed beta for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, and you can get in on it. Earlier today, the company showed off the first footage of the game live on Twitch, which you can check out here, giving players an idea of what to expect from the game as it is an expansion of the current incarnation of FF7. For those of you who would like to try it out, Square Enix is now accepting pre-registrations for an upcoming closed beta test, which will be held from June 1st-7th, 2021. All you have to do to take part in the beta is to sign up here through the Google Play Store, as they're accepting signups from now until May 28th. There's still no official date as to when the game will be released, but for now we have a little more info from the company down below.