Video Games

Open Beta phase launched for the 3v3v3 first-person shooter, Nine to Five

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in December 2019, we informed you about a free-to-play 3v3v3 first-person shooter, Nine to Five. And yesterday, its development team launched the second beta phase for it. Pitting three teams of three against each other, matches develop over three phases, each influencing the next and forcing teams to constantly...

www.dsogaming.com
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier Is Holding A Closed Beta

Square Enix announced today they will be holding a closed beta for Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, and you can get in on it. Earlier today, the company showed off the first footage of the game live on Twitch, which you can check out here, giving players an idea of what to expect from the game as it is an expansion of the current incarnation of FF7. For those of you who would like to try it out, Square Enix is now accepting pre-registrations for an upcoming closed beta test, which will be held from June 1st-7th, 2021. All you have to do to take part in the beta is to sign up here through the Google Play Store, as they're accepting signups from now until May 28th. There's still no official date as to when the game will be released, but for now we have a little more info from the company down below.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Elyon's First Closed Beta Now Funning In Europe & North America

Kakao Games and Bluehole Studio have launched the first closed beta for Elyon this week as they test out the system. The beta is currently in progress and will be running through May 10th in both North America and Europe. Players will be able to play all the game's general contents localized in English as the team tests out everything they can with an active roster. During the weekend, players can also experience massive scale Realm Wars and Clan vs Clan Wars. You can read more about what's happening in the beta right now down below.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

First-person shooter Exodemon reaching Switch this week

Today, JanduSoft and Kuupu announced that they’re putting Exodemon on Switch. The first-person shooter is scheduled for a digital release on May 13. We have the following overview and trailer for Exodemon:. A fast paced first person shooter inspired by the 90s FPS golden age. You must make your way...
Video GamesGamespot

Super Animal Royale Coming To PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch

Following its release on PC, Super Animal Royale--a battle royale game involving animals who have guns--is coming to consoles. Developer Pixile Studios announced that Super Animal Royale is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch. A release for Google Stadia is also planned. There will be...
Retailcogconnected.com

Observer: System Redux is Getting a Physical Edition This July

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Slipways' open beta offers a pocket-sized grand strategy campaign

When I last wrote about Slipways, I called it the best demo of the Steam festival and lamented that it was no longer available. Good news! It's back, and in expanded form. There's now a public beta of this wonderful, pocket-sized grand strategy game which you can play via Steam until May 10th.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

How to Register for FFVII: The First Soldier beta

During a recent event, SQUARE ENIX announced a brand new mobile Battle Royale action game called Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. Ahead of its full release, a closed beta will be going live next month, giving players a chance to try out this new take on the Final Fantasy series.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox game releases — May 10th to 16th

Next week, 14 games make their way to the Xbox platform, including arguably one of the biggest launches of the year, Mass Effect Legendary Edition. We've also got some medium-sized releases in the form of Subnautica: Below Zero and Hood: Outlaws & Legends, as well as a bunch of smaller indie titles. For the achievement hunters (the one's that really care about Gamerscore and game completions), you'll be happy to see that three Xitilon games (and one game formerly published by the developer) are getting Windows 10 stacks, all dropping on May 12th.
Video GamesGeekTyrant

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE Launches Its Final Trailer and Pre-Registration is Live for FINAL FANTASY VII THE FIRST SOLDIER Closed Beta

Square Enix has dropped the final trailer for Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. This PS5-enhanced version of the 2020 game will launch next month and features a brand new episode following the popular Yuffie Kisaragi called FF7R Episode INTERmission. If you already own the PS4 version, you can get the enhancement update at no additional cost, but the new episode will need to be purchased separately. FF7R Intergrade will be available on June 10 with pre-orders live now starting at $69.99.
Video Gamesuploadvr.com

Cubism To Receive DLC Levels, Playtesting Sign-Ups Now Available

Puzzle game Cubism will receive some new levels in an upcoming DLC pack, some of which are currently available for early playtesting. The game’s official account announced on Twitter that DLC was in the works, while also gauging interest from players who might want to test the new levels before release.
Video GamesLifehacker

This Free Mod Adds 'World of Warcraft' Zones to 'Valheim'

Valheim players worried about all the time they’re spending outside of World of Warcraft can now kill two birds with one stone. Thanks to a new—free—mod, you can explore the beloved realms of Azeroth from within everyone’s favorite Viking survival game. The free mod, called Valheim of Warcraft, doesn’t change...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector Beta build first impressions, the best tabletop simulator?

Games Workshop and it’s various Warhammer IPs are carving their way through the video game landscape with Astartes-like precision. While the Warhammer fantasy focused juggernaut, Total War: Warhammer 3, is gaining momentum (they did their Survival battle gameplay reveal very recently, and is due out later this year) we turn our attention to the even more popular IP end of the Warhammer spectrum: the sci-fi defining Warhammer 40K.
Cell PhonesCNET

Clubhouse launches Android beta after year on iOS

Clubhouse, the invite-only audio chat app, is now available for Android devices after more than a year on iOS. The company said Sunday the beta would begin rolling out immediately in the US, followed by other English-speaking countries and eventually the rest of the world. "Our plan over the next...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Chivalry 2 cross-play open beta phase begins on May 27th

Torn Banner Studios announced the first details for the upcoming Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta program. Scheduled to begin on May 27th and ending on June 1st at 11:00am (EDT), the Chivalry 2 Cross-Play Open Beta will be available for free to all players on PC via Epic Games Store.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

New SteamWorld games are coming announces Image & Form

At least four new SteamWorld games will be coming between 2022 and 2023, Image & Form announced. While the studio merged with the Thunderful Group, Image & Form reassures fans that the same people who worked in previous SteamWorld games will continue developing the new games on the horizon. New...
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Chivalry 2 crossplay open beta kicks off next week

The Chivalry 2 crossplay open beta kicks off next week, developer Torn Banner Studios has announced. The multiplayer first-person slasher inspired by medieval movie battles launches its new open beta on 27th May. It ends on 1st June. The open beta is a free download on PC via the Epic...