Movies

Trailer released for Censor

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first trailer for Video Nasty horror film Censor has been released online. Directed by Prano Bailey-Bond, the film debuted to acclaim in the Sundance Film Festival’s Midnight section earlier this year. Billed by The Independent as “one of the best horror films in years”, it follows a film censor...

MoviesTheWrap

Legendary to Reimagine Cult Horror Film ‘Faces of Death’

Legendary has acquired the rights to reimagine “Faces of Death,” the 1978 cult horror film by John Alan Schwartz, according to an individual with knowledge of the project. Filmmaker Isa Mazzei will write the script and Daniel Goldhaber will direct. Mazzei and Goldhaber are the filmmaking duo behind the 2018 psychological thriller “Cam.”
MoviesPosted by
92.9 NIN

Infamous Cult Film ‘Faces of Death’ Will Get Modern Remake

“Experience the graphic reality of DEATH, close up...”. That’s the warning designed to entice adventurous viewers on the poster for Faces of Death, one of the most notorious movies of all time. First released in 1978, the movie was presented as a documentary in which a pathologist shows the viewer authentic footage of horrific accidents and deaths caught on camera. In fact, the pathologist was an actor and many of the scenes were fake. Still, the grisly concept — and some genuinely disturbing footage — got Faces of Death banned in numerous countries, and made it famous around the world. The film was a hit, and spawned several sequels, which remained a fixture in video stores throughout the ’80s and ’90s.
MoviesPaste Magazine

Watch the Trailer for George Romero's Lost Horror Film, The Amusement Park

The lost film referred to by the widow of zombie maestro George A. Romero as the late director’s “most terrifying” is finally seeing the light of day, and come June you’ll be able to experience Romero’s The Amusement Park, virtually unknown since it was first created in 1973. The rediscovered, seemingly experimental film is headed to horror streamer Shudder in the U.S., who have put out a first trailer for Romero’s lost gem.
Moviesshowbizjunkies.com

‘The Forever Purge’ Trailer: 24 Hours Just Isn’t Enough

Ready for a good chuckle? Check out the new trailer for Universal’s new chapter in The Purge saga, The Forever Purge. The latest Purge film finds one day of killing at will is just not enough, with a group opting to not obey the rules and continue wreaking havoc. Ana...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Trailer breakdown: What does The Forever Purge have to offer?

The Purge franchise is back with its fifth instalment; will it be different from the rest?. In 2013, we saw the beginning of The Purge franchise, where in America for one night a year, all crime including murder is legal. The first movie focused on one home and one family,...
TV & Videosflickeringmyth.com

Reality show horror Funhouse gets a trailer, poster and images

Ahead of its release later this month, a trailer, poster and images have arrived online for writer-director Jason William Lee’s upcoming horror Funhouse which follows a group of c-list celebrities who are invited to compete in a ‘Big Brother’ style reality show entitled The Funhouse, but the fun quickly turns to fear when they realise they are playing for their very lives.
MoviesComicBook

New The Green Knight Poster, Trailer Release Announced

After a number of films were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the coming months are finally bringing some highly-anticipated blockbusters to theaters. Among those is set to be The Green Knight, a new retelling of the 14th-century tale Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the premiere of which was delayed by over a year due to the virus. With the film set to finally make its debut this July, A24 appears to be ramping up its marketing campaign once again, revealing a visually striking new poster for the film. Alongside the poster was the confirmation that a new trailer for the film will arrive on Tuesday, May 11th.
TV SeriesA.V. Club

Legal or not, murders continue in the trailer for The Forever Purge

At this point, it’s pretty clear that the only thing that would stop The Purge are low box office returns. As long as $100 million worth of people are willing to buy into a world where murder and funky costumes are legal, BlumHouse is more than happy to keep purging away. This brings us to the ominously titled The Forever Purge, the upcoming fifth installment in the series, which solidifies a promise that the purge is seemingly endless. That should make fans of the series very happy. Also making Purge fans happy is the first trailer for the Forever Purge, released by BlumHouse earlier today.
MoviesPosted by
defpen

Universal Debuts The Latest Trailer For ‘The Forever Purge’

It may be hard to believe, but we’re nearing the 10-year anniversary of The Purge. Over the last eight years, James DeMonaco and company have transformed their original idea into an entertainment universe that spans four films and a two-season television series at Hulu. DeMonaco last added to the franchise in 2018 with The First Purge starring Insecure Y’lan Noel. After a three-year layoff, the film franchise is diving back into theaters.
TV & Videosnerdsandbeyond.com

Netflix Releases New Trailer and Poster for ‘Wish Dragon’

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation just made a wish come true for many animation fans! The two companies have released a new trailer and poster for their new film Wish Dragon. The movie follows the story of Din, a college student who just wants to reconnect with his best childhood...
MoviesFirst Showing

Five New Trailers for 4K Ultra-HD Release of 'Indiana Jones' Movies

"Trust me." Paramount has debuted a set of FIVE new trailers for the Indiana Jones movies, which are once again being re-released on Blu-ray this year. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Raiders of the Lost Ark (first released in June of 1981), all four Indy movies have been upgraded to 4K Ultra-HD. "Forty years later, the legendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans. Now, for the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10… Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image." This isn't the first time they've released a new box set, but this is the first time they're available in 4K. In honor of the release, Paramount has dropped trailers for each one: Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Along with a full "franchise" trailer highlighting the glory of Harrison Ford & Steven Spielberg's adventure series. Don't forget James Mangold is working on directing another new Indy movie, set for release in July of 2022. You can check out all five trailers + info on the 4K set below.
MoviesGizmodo

The Forever Purge's First Trailer Exposes the Movie's Fatal Flaw

Although there have been about a million Purge movies (and a TV series), I believe The Forever Purge is the first to explore the revolutionary idea that even though all crime is legal for one day, what if some people didn’t stop Purging when the day was over? What if some people decided to keep committing crimes when it was illegal again? And how exactly is this different from the real world, where people commit crimes all the time?
Video GamesComing Soon!

Lost Judgment Trailer Released, Yakuza Will Be an RPG Going Forward

The now-confirmed sequel to Yakuza spinoff Lost Judgment will carry forward with the real-time action gameplay the franchise was known for before Yakuza: Like a Dragon introduced turn-based combat. In an IGN interview, Yakuza creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa confirmed the swap. “The Yakuza series has been transformed...
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Trailer Watch: A Film Censor Investigates Her Sister’s Disappearance in “Censor”

Described by writer-director Prano Bailey-Bond as an exploration of “how memory, films, reality, and fiction interact,” “Censor” is set in 1985 and tells the story of Enid (Niamh Algar), a film censor who spends her workdays poring over gory horror pics. A trailer for the Sundance title sees Enid being accused of “confusing fiction with reality” when she becomes convinced that a video nasty she’s reviewing is connected to her sister’s disappearance years prior.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Director Scott Derrickson's New Horror Thriller THE BLACK PHONE Gets a 2022 Release Date

Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions have announced that director Scott Derrickson’s new horror-thriller The Black Phone will be released on January 28, 2022. The film tells the story of Finney Shaw, “a shy but clever 13-year-old boy, who is abducted by a sadistic killer and trapped in a soundproof basement. When a disconnected phone on the wall begins to ring, Finney discovers that he can hear the voices of the killer’s previous victims. And they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney.”
TV SeriesGizmodo

Sweet Tooth's New Trailer Shows Anything But an Ordinary World

Come for the deer child, stay for the soulful Duran Duran cover. The new trailer for Netflix’s Sweet Tooth is here and much like the first one, it shows a unique, lush, post-apocalyptic comic book world. Beyond that, this latest trailer focuses on the show’s bigger picture, some of its key relationships, and lots of emotion.