The Duke of Sussex has opened up about the one memory that will always stand out for him from his mother Princess Diana's funeral. Speaking on The Me You Can't See, his new mental health series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said: "When my mum was taken away from me at the age of 12, just before my 13th birthday, I didn't want the [royal] life. Sharing the grief of my mother's death with the world."