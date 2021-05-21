newsbreak-logo
Fast-paced retro arcade shooter, Cloud Cutter, is now available on Steam

By John Papadopoulos
dsogaming.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust Two Ltd has announced that its fast-paced retro arcade shooter, Cloud Cutter, is now available on Steam. Cloud Cutter is using Unreal Engine and promises to bring classic arcade shoot ‘em up gameplay with top-notch graphics. Below you can find the game’s latest gameplay trailer, as well as its...

