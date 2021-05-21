Fast-paced retro arcade shooter, Cloud Cutter, is now available on Steam

A Cyberpunk Nightmare Prepares to Invade the Physical World. Newer, bigger, and better than ever, Observer: System Redux brought new life to the cold sci-fi/horror world of Observer, and now it’s about to arrive in a whole new dimension–by which we mean, Bloober Team and Koch Media have teamed up to give this terrifying cyberpunk game a physical release. If you haven’t already gotten your hands on the definitive edition of this chilling vision of the future, now is a great opportunity to do that. After all, the only thing better than a good cyberpunk/horror game is a good cyberpunk/horror game you can hold in your hands, hang up on your wall, or cuddle like a teddy bear. Not that we recommend cuddling the physical edition of Observer: System Redux. That seems like a recipe for terrible dreams, and if you’re into that, you can just watch this uncanny accolades trailer for the same effect.