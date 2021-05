Much scrutiny of the Milwaukee Bucks the past two-plus years has focused on their shortcomings in crunch time, particularly at the offensive end. Skeptics have wondered if the team has a true "closer." They've wondered whether Giannis Antetokounmpo can be that guy, given his inability to punish half-court defenses with off-the-dribble jump shooting, or whether Khris Middleton is good enough to successfully occupy that role in the latter stages of the playoffs. The Bucks' offseason acquisition of Jrue Holiday was at least partly intended to address those questions. On top of Holiday's obvious defensive acumen, throwing another high-level creator into the mix figured to give Milwaukee a lot more late-game stability.