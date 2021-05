Basketball is an American pastime. Or is that baseball? Maybe it’s both? I’m not a sportsman. The 2021 NBA Playoffs are approaching, bringing with them what I’m assuming are some very important games of basketball. To celebrate this, the NBA is having a crossover with Fortnite. Okay, that’s fine. This is all fine. I’m not sure what being dropped onto an island for the purposes of murdering your way to the top has to do with millionaires throwing spheres at hoops, but I suppose we’re both going to find out about Fornite x NBA within a paragraph or two, won’t we?