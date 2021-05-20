newsbreak-logo
Niagara Falls, NY

State extends deadline on $10M Falls fund

By RICK PFEIFFER rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
Niagara Gazette
Niagara Gazette
 1 day ago
Niagara Falls City Hall

Officials with Empires State Development have announced an extension to applicants looking to get a portion of a $10 million fund designed to help revitalize Niagara Falls through capital investments in targeted areas along Niagara and Main streets, Portage Road, and Pine Avenue.

The Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Fund, EDS officials said, will "enhance mixed-use, walkable commercial corridors; support and grow new businesses and entrepreneurship; connect (the city) to the waterfront and existing state investments; and attract tourists from downtown into adjoining neighborhoods." The new fund is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Buffalo Billion initiative.

“The Niagara Falls Strategic Economic Development Fund will leverage recent investments in the city’s waterfront and downtown to create better connections to nearby neighborhoods,” Empire State Development Acting Commissioner and President & CEO-designate Eric Gertler said in announcing the extended deadline to file applications for funding. “The fund aims to re-envision and reinvigorate this broader, interconnected area as a destination for residents, businesses and tourists.”

The new deadline for applications is May 28.

“The areas for capital investment envisioned by this fund will expand the opportunities in critical neighborhoods adjacent to or within walking distance of our downtown tourist sector," Mayor Robert Restaino said. "This will continue the momentum that is driving investment interest in Niagara Falls. Our city appreciates the continued interest and investment by the Governor and state officials recognizing the importance of our community to the entire region.”

Since 2011, the state has invested more than $315 million in the Falls in a concerted effort to realize and expand the economic benefits of its nearly 9 million annual visitors. Investments in the downtown area have included upgrades to Niagara Falls State Park, the restoration of Old Falls Street and the strategic acquisition of a number of key underutilized properties for new mixed-use development.

The city's South End tourist district has also seen the opening of eight new hotels.

The broad growth of the Falls's tourism economy has also seen the removal of the Robert Moses Parkway, creating a 140-acre unbroken, fully accessible ribbon of green space that maximizes the city’s 10-mile waterfront on the Upper Niagara River and Niagara Gorge. The parkway removal has also reconnected the city to the waterfront.

The North Main Street area has been named a NYS Downtown Revitalization Initiative winner, which will allow it to leverage the removal of the parkway with investments in the Underground Railroad Heritage Center and Niagara Falls Train Station to create a strong business district reconnected to the gorge.

Applications for funding can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NFSEDF

