US CDC believes that string of Salmonella infections is linked to backyard poultry
The CDC recently posted an investigation notice regarding outbreaks of Salmonella. In a statement issued on 20 May, the agency said that public health officials in several states are investigating multistate outbreaks of Salmonella infections linked to contact with backyard poultry. Thus far, there have been 163 people reported ill from 43 states and 34 people were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Interviews with sick people show that contact with backyard poultry is the likely source of the outbreaks.www.thepoultrysite.com