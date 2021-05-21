newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Balearic nightlife association holds 'very positive' reopening talks with local government

ra.co
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Balearic nightlife association, ABONE, has held talks with local government about reopening clubs, Diario De Mallorca reports. The meeting, held last Monday, was the first in over a year between the two parties. ABONE's new president, Miguel Pérez-Marsá, described the conversation with tourism minister Iago Negueruela as "very positive." The aim was to begin outlining an "orderly and safe" return to clubbing. Though no formal dates or agreements were made, Pérez-Marsá confirmed there would now be regular meetings between ABONE and local government. As things stand, it's still unclear whether clubbing will return to the Balearics, and specifically Ibiza, in 2021. Despite this, some White Isle clubs, such as Amnesia, have announced events. The San Rafael venue's closing party is scheduled for October 23rd, with Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna and more.

ra.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balearics#Abone#Diario De Mallorca#Reopening Clubs#Ibiza#Regular Meetings#White Isle#San Rafael#Conversation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Lifestyleftnnews.com

Hotel Indigo Exeter to Open in Summer 2022

Castlebridge Hospitality has signed a management agreement with Hotel Exe Limited to open and operate the new Hotel Indigo Exeter. Castlebridge Hospitality was selected as operating partner following their recent success in opening and operating their own three leading UK Hotel Indigo hotels: Hotel Indigo Bath, Hotel Indigo Chester, and Hotel Indigo Stratford upon Avon.
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Decisive moment for the Balearics, the "reopening of tourism"

President Armengol stated in Madrid on Thursday that health security is the key for the tourism season and that "we have reached the decisive moment, the reopening of tourism". Speaking at a Fitur tourism fair breakfast press briefing, Armengol said that with low incidence of the virus in the Balearics,...
Businessthemusicnetwork.com

Berlin agency The Bliss Office expands into Asia Pacific region

Berlin-based underground music agency The Bliss Office has expanded into Asia, with the intention of growing its presence there, as well as in Australia and the Middle East. The move is a partnership with A Plus Artists, and will see The Bliss Office establish a branch in Singapore. A Plus Artists is already familiar with the Asian underground scene, as co-founders Roy Gerritsen and Michel Kuklinski previously worked at David Lewis Productions in Hong Kong.
Softwareglobalpropertyguide.com

MRI Software wins Centuria Capital contract for its Property Management Software Solution

Scalable, cloud-based solution manages lifecycle of c.200 property assets. MRI Commercial and Investment Management solutions will be used by Centuria to automate lease administration and accounting and access large volumes of data from multiple sources, including non-financial information, to generate long-term forecasting, property valuations, and fund modelling. Stephen Wilson, MRI...
EntertainmentSlipped Disc

Long Covid costs the Berlin Phil a conductor

The Berlin Philharmonic has made rapid changes to its next programme after Alan Gilbert informed them that he is still recoverng from the aftereffects of Covid and cannot take part. His jump-in is Sakari Oramo. We wish Alan a speedy recovery.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Government publishes traveller charter as sector reopens

The UK government has published a Passenger Covid-19 Charter as the sector reopens. Officials said it aims to provide a clear and accessible source of information for passengers outlining their rights and responsibilities when travelling this summer. As first set out by the Global Travel Taskforce, the charter will guide...
Businessenterprisetalk.com

Praxonomy Selected By The FinTech Association Of Hong Kong To Digitise Board Meetings And Governance

Praxonomy announced today that it has been chosen by the FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK), an independent, not-for-profit, membership-based organisation that has become the voice and champion of Hong Kong’s local and global FinTech community, to reduce board meeting inefficiencies, enhance board communications, and improve their overall corporate governance practices with the implementation of its board management solution, Boardfolio.
Economydjmag.com

75% of nightlife venues face bankruptcy without government support, MPs warned

The Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) has warned that 75% of the UK's nightlife businesses are facing a bankruptcy 'cliff edge' without rent support from the government. Speaking yesterday to a panel of twenty parliamentarians in the All-Party Parliamentary Group for the Night Time Economy, the NTIA's Michael Kill warned...
Travelritzherald.com

Advocacy Groups Urge US and UK Governments to Include Consumers in Talks With Airlines on Reopening Transatlantic Travel

Travel Fairness Now, a non-profit coalition that supports greater competition, transparency and fairness for consumers, and the Business Travel Coalition, an advocacy organization for issues important to the managed travel community and their business travelers, today called on U.S. Secretary of Transportation (DOT) Pete Buttigieg and the Rt. Hon. Grant Shapps, Member of Parliament and U.K. Secretary of State for Transport, to include consumer groups in meetings proposed by the U.S.- and U.K.-based airlines to discuss resuming trans-Atlantic travel.
Lifestylesecondlife.com

Virtual Hotels : Review - Heart of Dubai ⭐️

"Heart of Dubai is one of a group of resorts and attractions run by Lifestyle Inc. The team also runs a restaurant called Je t'aime, and an amusement park resort called Wonderpark." Read more on the blog.
Lifestyleatlantanmagazine.com

How Luxury Hotel Designer Tara Bernerd Brings You Home Around the World

When you walk into a luxury hotel, you should feel the personal character of the host city or country, but you should also feel a little bit like you’ve come home—at least, that’s how Tara Bernerd sees it, and she’s been tapped to design lavish hotels by some of the most trusted brands around the world.
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Demand that Spanish government defends Balearic tourism interests

Rosa Estarás, an MEP for the Balearics and a member of the Partido Popular, has accused Spain's foreign affairs ministry of abandoning its functions in harming Balearic tourism because the islands were not on the UK's list of "safe destinations". She has demanded that the Spanish government requests that the islands are classified separately.
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Balearic government to hold tourism talks in Berlin

On Monday, President Armengol and tourism minister Iago Negueruela will be going to Berlin for talks with TUI and the German travel association, DRV. The Spanish ambassador in Germany will also be participating in discussions with the president of DRV, Norbert Fiebig, and the TUI CEO, Fritz Joussen. The purpose...
WorldInterior Design

Habitas Namibia Seeks to Redefine Luxury With a Sustainable Resort

The natural landscape of Namibia, from its desert dunes to vast savannas, draws visitors around the globe, so when hospitality brand Habitas envisioned a new hotel there, preserving the natural balance was top of mind. Habitas Namibia, a modular build crafted mainly from sustainably-sourced wood, marks the brand's second hotel (the flagship property opened in Tulum, Mexico in 2017). "Nature plays a fundamental role for Habitas Namibia and when creating the property, we ensured full immersion into the natural world, comfort and space designed for human connection, and sustainability throughout the entire design and execution process," says Kfir Levy, co-founder. The team decided on a modular building approach to minimize carbon emissions—and environmental impact—compared to traditional methods of construction. "Our design philosophy is simple: we let the nature speak for itself," Levy adds.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai management to change hands

By mutual agreement with the owners, Kempinski has confirmed it will end its management deal at the Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai on the Palm Jumeirah. The decision took effect on May 1st. The property is owned by Armenian businessman Nver Mkhitaryan, founder of the Emirates Palace Group. The hotel has...
RestaurantsAmadhia

Argentina’s HiedraH Club de Baile Creates Club Music From the Margins

Buenos Aires nightlife in recent years is a tale of two tragedies: the 2004 República Cromañón club fire that killed 175 people and the five overdose deaths at the 2016 Time Warp festival. The former allowed politicians to implement draconian measures on clubs, bars, concerts, and festivals where expensive, highly sought-after permits became currency. The latter further solidified these laws, and put temporary restrictions on those permits. When live music returned in late January of 2017, it was with government oversight.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Dusit International Signs To Manage New Luxury Wellness-Focused Resort In Moganshan, China

Dusit International, one of Thailand's leading hotel and property development companies, represented in China by Dusit Fudu Hotels and Resorts, has signed a management agreement with Zhejiang Xinyishang Tourism Development Company Limited to manage Dusit Thani Resort Moganshan, Zhejiang, a luxury wellness-focused resort in an area of outstanding natural beauty just outside Hangzhou, one of the most prosperous cities in China.
Real EstatePosted by
Daily Mail

Scottish 'Castle of Spite' that was built in anger by the scandalous Duchess of Sutherland goes on sale for the third time in a decade for £1.5m - and boasts 19 bedrooms, a ballroom, library and its own loch

A historic Scottish pile that has played host to 21st century royalty and aristocracy - and was built in a fit of spite - has gone on sale for the third time in ten years after refurbishment plans faltered. Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland, in the north west Scottish Highlands, has...