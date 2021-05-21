Balearic nightlife association holds 'very positive' reopening talks with local government

The Balearic nightlife association, ABONE, has held talks with local government about reopening clubs, Diario De Mallorca reports. The meeting, held last Monday, was the first in over a year between the two parties. ABONE's new president, Miguel Pérez-Marsá, described the conversation with tourism minister Iago Negueruela as "very positive." The aim was to begin outlining an "orderly and safe" return to clubbing. Though no formal dates or agreements were made, Pérez-Marsá confirmed there would now be regular meetings between ABONE and local government. As things stand, it's still unclear whether clubbing will return to the Balearics, and specifically Ibiza, in 2021. Despite this, some White Isle clubs, such as Amnesia, have announced events. The San Rafael venue's closing party is scheduled for October 23rd, with Jamie Jones, The Blessed Madonna and more.