FinTech Wallet App Eco Has Big Investors Backing Including Diddy, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant made sure the effort of Blake Griffin would not be wasted in what could be said as the top entry for the 2020-21 play of the year. In the closing seconds of the half, Mike James was able to disrupt an errant pass from the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin surprisingly caught the ball and quickly threw an acrobatic behind-the-back, no-look pass for the fast break that Kyrie Irving caught. The All-Star guard then passed it to the streaking James, who set up a nicely timed alley-oop for Kevin Durant to finish the awesome play.