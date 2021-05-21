FinTech Wallet App Eco Has Big Investors Backing Including Diddy, Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony
The Eco FinTech wallet app aims to be an all-in-one platform that replaces the traditional banking systems and leverages the partial crypto functions for its lending business. Earlier in March 2021, FinTech wallet app Eco announced that a 426 million fundraise in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. While the investors included some big fund houses and companies, there have been some celebrity and athlete investors as well.www.coinspeaker.com