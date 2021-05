As the vaccination drives start catching pace, more than 35% of the US population has already been administered with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Soon we will be able to take a sigh of relief, but this whole situation has taught us many things; one among them is our thirst for personal warmth can’t be replaced that easily. People are likely to celebrate this freedom and turn towards attending some interesting events with due precautions. It is high time that email marketers sharpen their saws since many events will be organized with a higher footfall this year. You can probably beat the 4400% ROI benchmark for marketing events if you play your cards well. Let’s begin.