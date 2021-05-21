Ethereum 2.0 First Upgrade Altair Is Coming: Key Notes for Validators

What started as a complete joke seven years ago has turned into the best-performing asset of the year: Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is up more than 13,000% year to date at Friday's prices. Had you seen the revolution coming at the very beginning of the year and invested $1,000, you would now have over $130,000. In the past month alone, the cryptocurrency has risen from slightly less than $0.06 per token to a recent high near $0.70. That's a gain of more than 1,000%.