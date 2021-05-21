Ethereum 2.0 First Upgrade Altair Is Coming: Key Notes for Validators
The Altair upgrade will seek to return the original strictness into the new Ethereum protocol. One of the most interesting things about the Ethereum blockchain is the ongoing plans to migrate from the current Proof-of-Work (PoW) network to a more scalable Proof of Stake (PoS) model. The proposed plan has been in the works for a long since it dawns on the Ethereum developers that the current model cannot sustain the growth of smart contracts and DApps built on the network in the long term.