Wes Moss: Why all should be in pursuit of ‘happyness’ and a dream

By Wes Moss, , For the AJC
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
There’s one movie ticket stub I’ve held onto for the last 15 years. I keep it in the same little wooden box that holds my wedding ring — The Pursuit of Happyness — the biographical film starring Will Smith as Chris Gardner, a salesman who went from homelessness to eventual success as a financial adviser, all while caring for his kindergarten-aged son (although in real life, Chris’ child was a toddler during that time).

