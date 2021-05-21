newsbreak-logo
Alanis Morissette Releases Chester Bennington Tribute Song

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlanis Morisette has released a studio version of “Rest”, her tribute song to late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington. Morissette first performed the song at a tribute show in 2017, shortly after Bennington’s death. The new version will be available on streaming services for the first time. Morissette plans to tour this summer and released a new song last month called “I Miss the Band”, about spending the last year without live music. If you could bring back one deceased rock star, who would it be?

