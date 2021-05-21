Steam locomotive 60163 Tornado to pass through York and Carlisle this Saturday
This Saturday, 22nd May 2021, LNER A1 No. 60163 Tornado will be hauling a tour to Carlisle, the first since for the locomotive since coronavirus restrictions lifted. Departing Leicester, behind a diesel locomotive, at 06:22, the tour will pass through East Midlands Parkway (06:42), Derby (06:57) and Chesterfield (07:44) before arriving into Barrow Hill North Junction at 07:57, where 60163 Tornado will be added to the train. From here, the steam locomotive will pass through Swinton (09:19), Church Fenton (09:51), York (10:05), Thirsk (10:37), Darlington (11:12), Durham (12:00), Hexham (13:01), Haltwhistle (13:47) and Carlisle at 14:33.