Lake Charles, LA

Disbelief in downtown LC while watching city flood

By John Guidroz
Lake Charles American Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoshua Sarvaunt picked up coffee and breakfast at KD’s Diner in Lake Charles around 8:30 a.m. Monday before heading one door over to work on inventory at Lucky Pierre’s bar. Within the hour, West Prien Lake Road and Ernest Street, the intersecting roadways where both businesses sit, were flooded. Sarvaunt, a bartender at Lucky Pierre’s for the past 14 years, spent the next two hours watching as the steady downpour caused floodwater to continue rising.

