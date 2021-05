DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is hoping some tips from the public will help them find the people responsible for the assault and robbery of a 71-year-old man. According to a bulletin from Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the man was attacked the night of May 12 in the area of West 43rd Avenue and Lipan Street in Denver's Sunnyside neighborhood. The man was left with serious injuries from the attack which happened between 11 p.m. and midnight, the bulletin said.