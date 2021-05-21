newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Ted Cruz insulted a 'woke, emasculated' U.S. Army ad. Angry veterans fired back.

By Katie Shepherd
Houston Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first half of the TikTok video shows a muscular Russian man with a shaved head doing push-ups, jumping out of a plane, and staring down the scope of a rifle. The second half shows a brightly animated U.S. Army ad telling the true story of Cpl. Emma Malonelord, a soldier who enlisted after being raised by two mothers in California and graduating at the top of her high school class.

www.chron.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Ted Cruz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Army#Us Army#Army National Guard#War Veterans#The U S Army#Us Army#Russians#Lgbtq#The Army Times#Space Force#Pentagon#The Washington Post#Dutch#Anti Semitic#Anti American#Tolerant#Dem#Emasculated Military#Conservative Ire#Sen Tammy Duckworth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States National Guard
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Related
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Thumbs: Cancun looking good after Ted Cruz slams 'emasculated' Army

Houston megachurch pastor Joel Osteen popped up on NBC’s “Today” show Monday to promote his new book, “Peaceful on Purpose,” but the reaction on Twitter was anything but. Perhaps the most accidentally incendiary bit of advice he shared with viewers was on how to find inner calm. “Think about what’s right, not what’s wrong,” Osteen said. “Focus on what you do have, not what you don’t have.” It’s one thing not to scream at fortune cookies for that kind of superficial insight, it’s apparently quite another to take it from a guy whose net worth is north of $50 million. “He owns a mansion, Ferrari and a jet,” said one Twitter user. “Have you thought about giving up your houses and cars and giving your millions in cash to the poor?” asked another, while multiple people pilloried the preacher over that time his church was closed to Harvey victims. Ouch. We have some advice for Osteen on how to have a peaceful life: stay off Twitter. Sticking to social media, this week’s edition of “Ted Cruz Says Something Dumb on Twitter” was going to be about how he blamed Joe Biden for sauce shortages at Chick-Fil-A (when everyone knows it’s Obama’s fault, duh), but then Texas’ junior senator decided to be all he could be and mess with the U.S. Army. On Thursday, Cruz seemed to praise a Russian military ad (straight up propaganda with fascist super-soldier imagery) and slam the Army’s latest recruitment efforts to attract a diverse fighting force as creating an “emasculated military.” The backlash was swift, giving Cruz the chance to get more exercise than he has in weeks by furiously backpedaling — right into saying American service members are being turned into “pansies,” which did not help. If we’re giving out advice, perhaps Cruz could strategically retreat to Cancun while the heat dies down? Some conservative readers complain Thumbs always goes after Republicans, taking easy shots at folks like Cruz. Well, this one’s for you as we praise U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert for putting to rest some false right-wing notions regarding the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Texas congressman recently confirmed it was not antifa agents but “peaceful Americans” whose “only crime was supporting Donald Trump” who marched through the halls of Congress, and while he disputed it was an “armed insurrection” because none of the more than 400 people charged in the riot have been accused of having a gun, we can agree to disagree on that bit of hair splitting. Based on this, we’re sure that even though Gohmert refused to be one of the 35 Republicans who voted for it, he was secretly pleased with the proposal for a bipartisan commission to investigate what really happened that day. Then again, maybe not. Gohmert was hardly alone among Texas GOPers opposing the bill creating the 1/6 Commission. Modeled after the 9/11 Commission, it would form a group of five Democrats and five Republicans and set a Dec. 31 deadline to issue a report. Among Texas Republicans, only U.S. Reps. Tony Gonzales of San Antonio and Van Taylor of Plano voted for the bill. “Our best chance to get the answers that we need is through this bipartisan commission,” Taylor said in a radio interview, noting he had no confidence in Democrats investigating on their own. That’s some sound conservative reasoning. Maybe he could convince GOP senators, since the commission’s chances in the Senate look bleak. If not a commission, how about a bar? Texas Monthly reports that the internet found out about Bar9Eleven in Fort Worth this week and, huh? Yes, it’s not a bad joke. There is a Sept. 11-themed watering hole just up the road. According to the magazine, the bar’s owner chose the name a few years ago, after hearing about a survey that supposedly found 80 percent of Americans didn’t know that the attack’s anniversary was coming up. We would say that’s as unlikely as a 9/11-themed bar in Texas, so what do we know. Anyway, we’ll try anything to remind Republican lawmakers what happened on Jan. 6, so why not a bar, right? Heck, in keeping with the good taste that sparked Bar9Eleven, may we suggest that BarOneSix serve Tequila Insurrectionists, QAnon Shandies, White Supremacists and Bloody Officers. Pull up a stool! We saw one headline this week that used the words “breathtaking” and “surreal,” and no, it wasn’t about Bar9Eleven or about how Mattress Mack’s wife helped rescue Houston’s missing tiger (a definite thumbs up), it was a report on San Antonio College being named the top community college in the country. The prize, given out every two years by the Aspen Institute, is considered the top distinction of its kind, according to the San Antonio Express-News, and is awarded after several rounds of data analyses, interviews and campus tours over the course of a year and a half. A great bit of news to end the week on. Professor Thumbs says that’s A+ work all around.
Congress & Courtsnews4sanantonio.com

Ted Cruz: 'Perhaps woke, emasculated military' not best idea

CNN Newsource — Some veterans groups and former service members are angry with republican Texas senator Ted Cruz for his critical comments about the U.S. military. On Thursday, Cruz re-tweeted a video that contrasts a U.S. Army ad with an ad for the Russian army. Cruz also included a message,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz’s Army flub shows he’s not even good at being right-wing

What was Ted Cruz thinking? I’ve been asking myself this question with increasing frequency. Perhaps it began when the Texas Senator took a sinfully ill-advised trip to Cancún while his state was in the midst of a dire weather emergency in February. Then, there was the recent occurrence in which he attempted to make light of that trip – eliciting reactions that can be best summarised as a resounding “NOPE”. And now, Cruz has apparently convinced himself it would be a good idea to go after *checks notes* the US military.On Thursday, Cruz shared on Twitter a TikTok video contrasting...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Veterans slam ‘sedition-loving traitor’ Ted Cruz after he mocks ‘woke, emasculated’ US military

Angry veterans fired back at Texas Senator Ted Cruz after he retweeted a video juxtaposing a macho recruiting video for the Russian Army and a video of a daughter of two mothers becoming a US Army corporal.He wrote: “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea....”The TikTok video shows a stony-faced, muscular man doing push-ups, lying in the snow with a rifle, and jumping out of a plane.The Russian ad then gives way to the US’s colourful animation telling the true story of Cpl Emma Malonelord, who joined the Army after being raised by her...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

Ted Cruz turns up the trolling to fill the Trump Twitter void

On Nov. 8, 2016, the people of the United States of America elected a Twitter troll as our president. Yes, that’s rather reductive — Donald Trump is certainly many other things — but it’s also true. Trump parlayed a fixation on agitation and dominating the news into a winning campaign, giving a substantial enough portion of the population the kind of provocateur-in-chief they wanted to shake up Washington.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Comment section disabled on Army recruitment video following vile comments about soldier raised by two mothers

The US Army released a series of animated videos telling the stories of several soldiers and their journey to join the military. One of the videos features the story of Corporal Emma Malonelord, who was raised in California by her two mothers. The negative comments on the YouTube video prompted the Army to disable the comment section. As of Friday morning, the video had been viewed just over a million times, with more than 47,000 dislikes and 1,200 likes. “Beginning 12 May, we started noticing a significant uptick in negative commentary,” public affairs chief at the Army Enterprise Marketing Office,...
Congress & CourtsIJR

Cruz Receives Backlash for ‘Woke, Emasculated Military’ Remark

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) recent claim about the military is not sitting well with several former service members and veteran groups. Cruz took to Twitter to share a video comparing an apparent advertisement for the Russian military to the United States military. The advertisement for the Russian military shows men doing push-ups and jumping out of a plane.
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

Army disables comments on new recruiting ads criticized as ‘woke’

The U.S. Army quietly disabled comments last week on a new series of recruiting advertisements after receiving thousands of dislikes and critics said the ads show the service is going “woke.”. The series of five new ads, called “The Calling,” launched on May 4, and was posted on various social...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

'Ridiculous' to see left-wing bureaucrats bringing 'woke-ism' to military: Ted Cruz

Senate Foreign Affairs Committee member Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Friday that it is "ridiculous" to see left-wing bureaucrats bringing 'woke-ism' to the U.S. Army in a new ad. The video sparked an immediate online reaction, with critics warning that the "joke" of an ad would undermine confidence in the strength of the U.S. military, as others posted comparisons to the Russian military's recruiting messages.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Tammy Duckworth Shreds Ted Cruz’s ‘Shameful’ Criticism of Military Ad: ‘He’s Pushing White Supremacist Propaganda and Denigrating the US Military’

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who lost both her legs while serving as a Blackhawk helicopter pilot during the Iraq War, took to CNN Friday to decry Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) latest attempt at trolling Democrats, in which he criticized a US military ad for creating an “emasculated” army, and praised what appeared to be a Russian military propaganda video.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Independent

Ted Cruz under fire for using anti-gay slur as he continues attacks on US military advert

Texas Senator Ted Cruz has come under fire for using an anti-gay slur as he continued his attacks on a US Army ad, claiming that the Democrats and the media are turning the military into “pansies”.Angry veterans fired back at Mr Cruz after he retweeted a video juxtaposing a macho recruiting video for the Russian Army with a video of a real-life daughter of two mothers becoming a US Army corporal.Mr Cruz tweeted: “Holy crap. Perhaps a woke, emasculated military is not the best idea....”Despite the backlash to his initial post, Mr Cruz continued with his criticism of the US...