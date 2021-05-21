newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

BBC faces questions of integrity after Princess Diana report

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON — The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Britain’s justice secretary said Friday that the government would review the rules governing oversight...

www.ajc.com
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
42K+
Followers
34K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Robert Buckland
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#British Royal Family#Uk#Independent Review#Conservative Party#Justice#Journalist Martin Bashir#Lord Dyson#Britain#Misconduct#False Documents#Secretary#Faces#London#Questions#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
Celebritieskentlive.news

Apology on GMB after Alastair Campbell says the Queen is dead

Stand-in Good Morning Britain host Alastair Campbell issued an on-air apology this morning after accidentally saying the Queen is dead. The former Labour spin doctor is hosting the show this week sitting in Piers Morgan's chair. Morgan quit earlier this year after a row over his comments about Meghan Markle.
EntertainmentPosted by
Daily Mail

BBC former director-general Tony Hall calls in the lawyers over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy

The BBC’s former director-general Tony Hall has set his lawyers on the corporation – over how he is portrayed in a forthcoming Panorama on the Martin Bashir controversy. Until last August, Lord Hall ran the broadcaster – now he is understood to have instructed lawyers to fire a salvo at the flagship current affairs programme.
AustraliaPosted by
Daily Mail

Australian engineer desperate to prove he's the love child of Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall claims he had secret visits with a woman he believes was Camilla and a 'man in a naval uniform' as a child

A man who believes he is the love child of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall has claimed he had secret visits with a woman he thinks was Camilla as a child. British-born engineer Simon Charles Dorante-Day, 55, who now lives in Queensland, was conceived in 1965 and born the following April in Gosport, near Portsmouth. He claims that his adoptive grandmother told him the Duchess of Cornwall was his mother back in 1998.
U.K.BBC

Queen to carry out first major royal duty since Philip's death

The Queen is to carry out her first major public engagement since the death the Duke of Edinburgh, when she attends the State Opening of Parliament later. Prince Philip spent decades accompanying the monarch to the event. This year's ceremony will be pared back because of the pandemic. It will...
Worldhurriyetdailynews.com

Controversial Princess Diana interviewer Bashir leaves BBC

British journalist Martin Bashir, who is being investigated over how he obtained an explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana, is stepping down from his role as the BBC. "Martin Bashir has stepped down from his position as the BBC’s Religion Editor, and is leaving the corporation," said deputy director of BBC News, Jonathan Munro, adding it was due to health issues.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Martin Bashir ‘used deceitful methods to secure Princess Diana Panorama interview’, Lord Dyson report to find TODAY

MARTIN Bashir allegedly "used deceitful methods" to secure his Panorama interview with Princess Diana, Lord Dyson's report is expected to find when it is released today. The formal report is set to reveal how Bashir and BBC bosses "breached" guidelines to bag the interview, in which Princess Diana sensationally declared “there were three of us in this marriage."
SocietyPosted by
Daily Mail

Farewell our Empress: Shock and grief as Queen Victoria passes away, the abdication of Edward VIII, and the death of Princess Diana... how the Mail has reported on the Royals and society over 125 years

Just weeks into the dawning of the new century and Britain was a country in grief, her empire in mourning and the world in shock. The death of Queen Victoria, Empress of India, in 1901 after 63 years on the throne – a reign longer than any other previous monarch in history – cast the darkest of shadows.
Celebritieswcn247.com

Report: BBC reporter used deceit to get 1995 Diana interview

LONDON (AP) — An investigation has found that a BBC journalist used “deceitful behavior” to secure an explosive interview with Princess Diana in 1995, in a “serious breach” of the broadcaster’s guidelines. The probe came after Diana’s brother, Charles Spencer, made renewed complaints that journalist Martin Bashir used false documents and other dishonest tactics to persuade Diana to agree to the interview. Diana famously said in the interview that “there were three of us in this marriage” — referring to Prince Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker-Bowles. The BBC’s chairman said the corporation accepted the investigation’s findings, adding “there were unacceptable failures.” Bashir, who was the BBC News religion editor, left the corporation last week on health grounds.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

BBC cuts Prince Andrew joke from RuPaul’s Drag Race

The BBC is embroiled in a bizarre row about censorship, the royal family and drag queens after editing an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race to remove a joke about Prince Andrew. The national broadcaster is currently showing episodes of the new series RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on its iPlayer streaming service but edited out a comment made by a drag artist dressed as Queen Elizabeth II, apparently in the belief it could offend UK audiences.
Celebritiesledburyreporter.co.uk

BBC apologises to royal family and returns Bafta after Diana Panorama report

The BBC has written to the royal family to apologise for the circumstances surrounding the Panorama interview with Diana, Princess of Wales, it is understood. The corporation has returned the awards it received for the explosive television event in 1995, when Diana told journalist Martin Bashir: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Prince William Says the Princess Diana BBC Interview “Should Never Be Aired Again”

After the Thursday release of a BBC report concluding Princess Diana’s 1995 Panorama interview was obtained using deception, Prince William and Prince Harry are both speaking out against the interview and the negative effect that press failures had on her life. In separate statements, both brothers thanked retired judge Lord John Dyson for leading the investigation into the tactics Martin Bashir used to gain Diana’s confidence, including claims of falsified bank statements shown to her brother, Charles, Earl Spencer, and falsehoods about the royal family.