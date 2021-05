Celebrating Mardi Gras was our prime reason for travelling to Lake Charles in Southwest Louisiana. While many people only think of New Orleans to celebrate the carnival, Lake Charles Louisiana has its own. In addition to experiencing our first Mardi Gras, my wife Bran & I made a Louisiana bucket list of things to do in Lake Charles. At the top of my list was to feast on an authentic Southwest Louisiana Crawfish Boil and at the top of Bran’s wish list was to see an alligator in its natural habitat. So we set off with our bucket lists in hand to explore the top attractions in Lake Charles.