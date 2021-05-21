newsbreak-logo
Springer Realty Group Names Stu Schulman as President

New president Stu Schulman will lead Springer Realty Group's growth strategy and bring its unique entrepreneurial-focused agency model into new markets. EXTON, Pa., May 21, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Springer Realty Group is pleased to announce the hiring of Stu Schulman as its new president. Stu joins the company after serving as Vice President, Client Relationships & Sales at MOBE, a healthcare service that partners with employers and insurers to help people achieve their health and wellness goals.

