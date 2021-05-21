newsbreak-logo
With holiday travel ahead, gas prices go up again in Arizona

By Jim Cross
KTAR News
KTAR News
 1 day ago
PHOENIX – With Memorial Day weekend on the horizon and COVID restrictions easing, holiday travel is expected to jump considerably this year and gas prices are reflecting that in Arizona and across the country, an oil industry analyst said. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at travel and navigation...

KTAR News

KTAR News

ABOUT

KTAR.com is the website for KTAR News 92.3. KTAR News covers breaking news, traffic and weather in Phoenix, Arizona and surrounding cities.

