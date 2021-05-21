newsbreak-logo
Legendary Attorney to Defend BLM Activists in Santa Rosa Vandalism Case

By David Greenwald
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Rosa, CA – It is a strange case where prominent Black Lives Matter activists are accused of leaving pig blood and a pig’s head at the former home of Barry Brodd—the a former officer with the Santa Rosa Police Department, who testified for the defense as a use-of-force expert during the trial of Derek Chauvin. Now legendary defense attorney Tony Serra will take up the defense for one of the defendants.

