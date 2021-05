Adel-Desoto-Minburn Tigers soccer returns to the pitch today, with another Raccoon River Conference game against the Bondurant-Farrar Bluejays. On the girls side, the Tigers have had some great success in the series as they have been able to win the last eight since 2012. and will be hoping to put up a good showing with two winning teams competing in key competition. On the boys side, both ADM and Bondurant-Farrar come in as two of the premier teams in the conference, with the Bluejays at 9-2 and the Tigers at 8-2.