Update: Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

With gas prices going up, you have to do what you can to save at the pump. I don't know about you but I'm always mad about the price of gas. Even when it was just above $1 last spring, I'm mad about it. Why? Because no matter what the price is I have to buy it! I drive to get literally anywhere, which means I need gas. So no matter the price, I have to buy it. I got my license when gas was $4 and I REFUSE to go back to that time in my life.