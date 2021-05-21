newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hudson, NY

Update: Hudson Valley Man Mistaken For Cop Shot Outside Eatery

By Bobby Welber
Posted by 
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We've learned new information about a Hudson Valley man who was shot outside a restaurant while dining with his grandchildren. Charles Miller of Walden was shot in April outside of You You Asian Cuisine Restaurant on Route 211 East in Middletown. Miller's wife, Marlenea, says Charles was shot by a "random stranger," while out to dinner with five of his children and two of his grandchildren. She adds the bullet hit his stomach, large intestine and small intestine before exiting his back on the right side.

hudsonvalleypost.com
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hudson, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Hudson, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
City
Walden, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eatery#Shooting#Hudson Valley Man#Garnet Medical Center#27 Year Old Hector Luna#Dinner#Gofundme#April#Surgery#Matamoras
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Facebook
Related
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Missing Hudson Valley Man Found Dead

A Hudson Valley man who went missing after going fishing was found dead. On Wednesday, around 3:30 PM, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to Kenoza Lake in the Town of Delaware for a report of a missing boater. Deputies were informed by family members at the scene that 62-year-old Terry Davis of Jeffersonville had left his residence around 5:30 AM to go fishing.
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Longtime Hudson Valley Educator Killed

A longtime Hudson Valley educator was killed when her car was hit head-on by a utility truck. On Thursday, detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff's Office reported a fatal motor vehicle accident on Route 209 in Stone Ridge. Deputies responded to the report of a two-car motor vehicle accident on...
Kingston, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Kingston’s Historic Wiltwyck Cemetery Vandalized: Suspects Caught

The Wiltwyck Rural Cemetery in Kingston, New York sadly reported this week that they had been vandalized this past Saturday afternoon. (May 15, 2021) They posted the information on the cemeteries' Facebook page. The history of this Hudson Valley cemetery isn't as old as the city it resides in, the cemetery was actually founded on March 20, 1856 where as the city of Kingston can be traced back to 1654. None the less it still is quite old and has many historic headstones and monuments that are important to the region.
Poughkeepsie, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Is it Normal to Find This Many Ticks on a Dog?

I can't stress enough how important it is to check for ticks. If you spend any time outside this time of year in the Hudson Valley, you probably already know that we seem to be home to a huge tick population. Over the years I remember always hearing people talking about how many ticks they have found on themselves and their pets. I never believed that you could find 10 plus ticks on a dog until earlier this week and I'm shocked!!
Middletown, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Wanted Man Accused of Setting ‘Devastating Fire’ in Hudson Valley

The fire destroyed 10 homes. Children had to be tossed over a balcony for safety. On Monday around 7:30 p.m., the City of Middletown Police Department was dispatched to 360 Concord Lane in the Buttonwood Hills Apartment Complex, for a reported violent domestic dispute between a male and female. While responding to the initial incident, the police department received numerous additional phone calls reporting a building fire at Building 8 in the Buttonwood Hills Complex, which houses apartments 340-360. The fire department was then notified and crews began responding.
Kingston, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

The Cheapest Gas in the Hudson Valley Is Found Near Kingston, NY

With gas prices going up, you have to do what you can to save at the pump. I don't know about you but I'm always mad about the price of gas. Even when it was just above $1 last spring, I'm mad about it. Why? Because no matter what the price is I have to buy it! I drive to get literally anywhere, which means I need gas. So no matter the price, I have to buy it. I got my license when gas was $4 and I REFUSE to go back to that time in my life.
Fishkill, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Smoothie Chain Now Open in Fishkill

If you’re looking for a refreshing, yet healthier snack and you happen to be in the Fishkill area, you’re in luck. One of the nation’s favorite smoothie chains, Smoothie King, has opened up a brand new store at 747 Route 9 in Fishkill, just in time for summer fun. And what's better on a hot summer day than a cold smoothie?
Hudson, NYPosted by
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Love Triangle Ends With Murder In Hudson Valley

A love triangle is believed to have been the reason behind a murder in the Hudson Valley. On Friday, New York State Police from Catskill arrested 40-year-old Amber C. Akins of Saugerties for second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony. On May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:02 a.m., troopers responded to...
Hudson, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Stewart’s Shops Say Goodbye to Masks

The popular convenience store is following along with a bunch of other stores across the Hudson Valley. It's probably a question that has come up in your life in the last few days. Do I need a mask anymore? If you're fully vaccinated you won't need one if you stop at any of the local Stewart's in the Hudson Valley.
New York City, NYPosted by
Hudson Valley Post

Marist College Graduate Running for New York City Mayor

It’s a hot race for New York City Mayor this year. Current Mayor Bill de Blasio can’t run for another term, which I think makes a lot of residents happy right now. But there are a lot of people in the race. At least 9 major candidates and a bunch of others who are qualified for the ballot. Which I can honestly say I know nothing about. And what does this even have to do with the Hudson Valley?