The Academy of Musical Performance (AMP) Summer Camp has long been the go-to local program for young musicians who want to go from rock-star hopefuls to accomplished players. AMP’s after-school and summer programming managed to continue throughout the pandemic. Executive director Will Sturgeon and his team are now preparing for a return to an in-person AMP Summer Camp, which will run from July 12-31. The application period for the camp, for students in grades 6-12, closes this Wednesday, May 19; visit ampcv.org for more info.