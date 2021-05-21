newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Whyte Return Eyed For Late August, Early September: Arreola a Possible Opponent

By Ron Lewis
Boxing Scene
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDillian Whyte’s return to the ring has been pushed back from July, although Chris Arreola remains a possible next opponent, according to Eddie Hearn. Whyte and Hearn met before the weekend to discuss his next fight after he regained the interim WBC heavyweight title with a stoppage over Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar. Originally, Whyte had been keen on a July fight in the United States but has decided he wants more of a break after a lengthy training camp ahead of the Povetkin rematch.

www.boxingscene.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Povetkin
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Chris Arreola
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Ron Lewis
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Wbc#Wba#Wbo#Ibo#Ibf#Boxingscene#August#July#Fight#Contender#Unanimous Decision#Los Angeles#Gibraltar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat Sportsledburyreporter.co.uk

Joseph Parker open to rematches against Derek Chisora or Dillian Whyte

Joseph Parker would welcome rematches with British pair Derek Chisora or Dillian Whyte as the former WBO heavyweight champion looks to refine his approach under new trainer Andy Lee. The pairing – Parker turned to Tyson Fury’s coach following his split with Kevin Barry last month – got off to...
Combat Sportsboxingnewsonline.net

Joseph Parker: ‘I’ve never had breakfast with my opponent before’

In a bizarre fight week bubble, Joseph Parker promises Matt Christie he hasn't shown what he can do yet. WHEN Joseph Parker stepped out of the lift, walked into the restaurant and sat down opposite Derek Chisora on Thursday morning, it was clear one of the most polite and laid back figures in boxing was on guard.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Derek Chisora won’t chase a world heavyweight title shot like Dillian Whyte

Derek Chisora has ruled out putting himself forward for a heavyweight title shot, citing stablemate and ex-opponent Dillian Whyte’s struggle as his reasoning. ‘WAR’ takes on Joseph Parker this weekend in a UK Pay Per View offering that has divided fans. A win for the former WBC title challenger will open doors for a future WBO title chance.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Chisora: I Don't Want World Title Shot - I Just Want To Fight!

Nine years ago, after Derek Chisora had his one and only world heavyweight title shot, he walked into the press conference in a dressing gown and began by thanking God that no one was hurt. He ended that press conference by promising to shoot David Haye. Nearly a decade later, chaos can still follow him around.
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Derek Chisora: I’m going to break Joseph Parker

By Brad Slotnick: Derek Chisora says his plan to defeat Joseph Parker on Saturday night is to slowly start breaking him down after the second round until stopping him when they meet in the headliner at the Manchester Arena in Manchester England. Chisora (32-10, 23 KOs) already has a good...
Combat SportsBoxingNews24.com

Dillian Whyte calls out Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr

By Charles Brun: WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte called on Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr on Thursday, saying he wants to fight either of them next. At the same time, he waits for the smoke to clear from the two Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fights.
Combat Sportsthesportsman.com

Five All-British Heavyweight Fights To Whet Your Appetite For Joshua Vs Fury

The epic heavyweight undisputed clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is seemingly closing in on an official announcement with the contracts signed and the site deal currently being finalised. Just today, promoter Frank Warren confirmed to talkSPORT that this earth-shattering battle between Britain's finest looks likely to be heading to Saudi Arabia on August 14.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

De La Hoya Return Pushed To September, Holyfield-McBride in August

Triller Fight Club has pushed back and reshuffled a few of their planned fights. Former six division world champion Oscar De La Hoya had previously announced a ring return for July 3. Triller has confirmed that date is now off, with De La Hoya's ring return being targeted for the month of September.
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Carlos Molina to fight Sam Eggington at middleweight

Sam Eggington, a former European and British champ at 154 pounds, will face former IBF 154-pound champion Carlos Molina of Mexico in a middleweight contest. Molina-Eggington will go down on Saturday, May 22nd at the Skydome Arena, in Coventry, West Midlands, UK. The fight is promoted by Hennessy Sports and will be televised on Channel 5 in the UK and Ireland. Molina (37-11-2, 12 KOs) defeated Ishe Smith, to be crowned IBF champion, in September 2013. Molina has faced rivals such as Julio Cesar Chávez, Jr. (twice), Mike Alvarado, Erislandy Lara, Kermit Cintron, James Kirkland, Ishe Smith, Cory Spinks and Cornelius Bundrage. In a 20 year career of 50 fights and 401 rounds, the 37 year-old Molina has never been knocked out in his eleven losses.
Combat Sportsboxingtalk.com

Anthony Joshua goads Tyson Fury into Twitter war

A twitter was has erupted between Anthony Johua (pictured) and Tyson Fury as their August 14th fight falls apart. Joshua fired the first shot on Wedesday afternoon: "Tyson Fury, the world now sees you for the fraud you are. You’ve let boxing down! You lied to the fans and led them on. Used my name for clout not a fight. Bring me any championship fighter who can handle their business correctly."
Combat Sportsdazn.com

Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury: Who is to blame for fight falling apart? Should Deontay Wilder accept 'step aside' money?

The latest episode of The DAZN Boxing Show digs deep on what went wrong and what happens next in the heavyweight title picture. The ongoing saga surrounding Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder and all of the world heavyweight championship belts took a wild turn recently when arbitration ordered Fury to grant Wilder his contracted rematch, despite promoter Bob Arum's claims "The Bronze Bomber" had missed his chance to invoke it and it had expired in October.