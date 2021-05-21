Whyte Return Eyed For Late August, Early September: Arreola a Possible Opponent
Dillian Whyte’s return to the ring has been pushed back from July, although Chris Arreola remains a possible next opponent, according to Eddie Hearn. Whyte and Hearn met before the weekend to discuss his next fight after he regained the interim WBC heavyweight title with a stoppage over Alexander Povetkin in Gibraltar. Originally, Whyte had been keen on a July fight in the United States but has decided he wants more of a break after a lengthy training camp ahead of the Povetkin rematch.www.boxingscene.com