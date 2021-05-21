Whyte Return Eyed For Late August, Early September: Arreola a Possible Opponent

Sam Eggington, a former European and British champ at 154 pounds, will face former IBF 154-pound champion Carlos Molina of Mexico in a middleweight contest. Molina-Eggington will go down on Saturday, May 22nd at the Skydome Arena, in Coventry, West Midlands, UK. The fight is promoted by Hennessy Sports and will be televised on Channel 5 in the UK and Ireland. Molina (37-11-2, 12 KOs) defeated Ishe Smith, to be crowned IBF champion, in September 2013. Molina has faced rivals such as Julio Cesar Chávez, Jr. (twice), Mike Alvarado, Erislandy Lara, Kermit Cintron, James Kirkland, Ishe Smith, Cory Spinks and Cornelius Bundrage. In a 20 year career of 50 fights and 401 rounds, the 37 year-old Molina has never been knocked out in his eleven losses.