Happening today: Brevard County school leaders to discuss district’s face mask policy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school leaders will discuss the district’s mask policy on Friday morning.

The district said it will discuss the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance on mask wearing for vaccinated individuals.

The county will meet at 11 a.m. to discuss the issue.

Marion, Lake and Flagler counties said masks are optional after this school semester.

The CDC suggests schools continue masking up until the summer.

Florida’s education commissioner sent a memo encouraging districts to make mask policies optional next school year.

Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties are taking steps to make their decisions before the start of the fall semester.