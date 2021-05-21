Dogecoin price prediction: Is DOGE accumulating market support around $0.40 for imminent surge?
Declining social media sentiments might have a bearish effect on Dogecoin price. Despite a crashing cryptocurrency market, Dogecoin(DOGE) has been trading along a strong uptrend since last week. Social media sentiments especially on Twitter sent the coin flying by 20% following a comment by Tesla CEO that he would continue holding his doge. There is a high correlation between DOGE price and social media mentions. Take for instance the following chart from Bitsanalytics.www.cryptopolitan.com