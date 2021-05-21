Dogecoin price prediction: Is DOGE accumulating market support around $0.40 for imminent surge?

Disclaimer: The findings of the following article are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin‘s price has remained under extreme bearish pressure of late and this trend has been mirrored by the market’s altcoins. Cardano [ADA] is one such major altcoin that has been impacted significantly over the past week. In fact, the altcoin’s price was slashed by over 8% over the past week. In the short-term, however, ADA seemed to be noting good recovery.