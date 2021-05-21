DCG Gets Solid Marks in First Day of Track

Dallas Center – Grimes boys and girls track and field were able to grab some success in their events at the state track and field meet in Des Moines. Aiden Ramsey was able to put up a 2nd place overall in the boys 3200 meter run, grabbing a great mark of 9 minutes 16 seconds, 19 seconds ahead of the next runner. Caden Grimes picked up an 18th place finish in the 200 meter preliminary’s with a time of 23.35 seconds. The boys 4×800 team was able to grab a 17th place finish with a time of 8 minutes 32 seconds. In the 100 meter preliminaries, Tonny Tarwo was able to qualify and advance to the finals after getting a time of 11.40 seconds. Zach Brand finished 16th at 11.55 seconds. DCG boys shuttle Hurdle team was able to qualify for the final race after getting a mark of 1 minute 2.67 seconds, making the mark by .04 seconds.