newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Des Moines, IA

DCG Gets Solid Marks in First Day of Track

By Drew Russell
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Center – Grimes boys and girls track and field were able to grab some success in their events at the state track and field meet in Des Moines. Aiden Ramsey was able to put up a 2nd place overall in the boys 3200 meter run, grabbing a great mark of 9 minutes 16 seconds, 19 seconds ahead of the next runner. Caden Grimes picked up an 18th place finish in the 200 meter preliminary’s with a time of 23.35 seconds. The boys 4×800 team was able to grab a 17th place finish with a time of 8 minutes 32 seconds. In the 100 meter preliminaries, Tonny Tarwo was able to qualify and advance to the finals after getting a time of 11.40 seconds. Zach Brand finished 16th at 11.55 seconds. DCG boys shuttle Hurdle team was able to qualify for the final race after getting a mark of 1 minute 2.67 seconds, making the mark by .04 seconds.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Dallas Center, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Dallas, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Race#Dcg#Solid Marks#Raccoon Valley Radio#Time#Success#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Des Moines, IAtricountytimes.com

Ballard girls qualify for state in four events: Witt punches ticket for Bomber boys

Ballard wants a repeat of the Class 3A girls’ state cross country race during the state co-ed track meet this weekend at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Sophomores Shewaye Johnson and Paityn Noe came in first and second individually during state cross country to help the Bombers repeat as 3A state team champions. Ballard won’t be in the running for a team title this time around, but the talented distance runners have the potential to be the first two to cross the finish line in both the 3,000 and 1,500-meter running events.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Girls Track to be Well Represented

The Panorama girls track and field team will be well represented later this week at the state championships in Des Moines. A total of nine events, six individuals and three relays, will feature Panorama athletes. Freshman Jaidyn Sellers will be making her debut on the big stage and will compete in the 100 meter and the 200 meter. Olivia Steffan will race in the 400 meter, and Gwen Steffan will run in the 800 meter race. Ella Waddle will represent the Panthers in the 1500 meter. Shey Storesund will compete in the 100 meter hurdles. Panorama also qualified in the 4X400 meter, 4X800, and the distance medley.
Des Moines, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Suhr and Wardyn Leading Chargers at State

The AC/GC boys track and field team will have a handful of athletes competing at the state championships later this week. Junior Trevin Suhr will represent the Chargers in a pair of distance events. Suhr will run in the 800 meter and the 1600 meter race. Wardyn will conclude his track and field career as a Charger in the 110 meter hurdles and the high jump. The Chargers will also have their 4X800 relay compete.
Des Moines, IASentinel

Warriors prepare for state track

DES MOINES, Iowa — North Union’s Bryer Prochniak and Carter Anderson will compete in two events each, while the Warriors’ Sam Nielsen and Anna Longhenry will vie for honors in one individual event and also combine for three legs of two relay races during this week’s Iowa Class 1A state track & field meet.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.
Des Moines, IADaily Gate City

More Bloodhounds qualify for 3A state track

Fort Madison High School’s varsity boys and girls track teams added four new athletes qualifying for four events at this week’s state track meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines. Tate Johnson, a junior who had missed a few weeks of the season due to injury, ran fast enough in...
West Burlington, IAHawk Eye

Boys soccer: Nikes cruise to SEI Superconference Tournament title

John Wagner had a vision of how he wanted his Notre Dame-West Burlington high school boys soccer team to play this season. Wagner got to see his vision come to fruition Saturday during the finals of the SEI Superconference Tournament on an otherwise miserable, rainy day at the Carl "Mac" McGill Sports Complex in Wapello.
Iowa State101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Iowa Stateswimswam.com

Iowa Football Coaches Did Not Take Pay Cuts As Previously Announced

In June of 2020, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening college revenues, University of Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta announced that he and several high-profile coaches including head football coach Kirk Ferentz would be taking voluntary pay reductions. The story is significant to swimming fans because in between those two pieces...