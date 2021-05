ADM Tigers boys golf will have a big match tomorrow, when they compete in their sectional in Atlantic as the Tigers will be looking for some big scores. If the Tigers team or individuals are able to advance to the next round, they will be going to MOC – Floyd Valley on Friday the 20th, and then the state tournament will be happening the next week. The Tigers will be keeping an eye on whether conditions as their will be a chance for rain tomorrow, which could potentially alter the tournaments plans.