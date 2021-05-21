A New ‘Batman’ Animated Series Is Coming From J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves

newsbreak-logo
The Dark Knight returns to animation — with some very interesting new creators. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have announced they’ve greenlit a straight to series order for what the press release describes as “an all-new animated series and reimagining of the Batman mythology.” It will be titled Batman: Caped Crusader, and it features about as impressive a creative team as you’ll find in animation, with J.J. Abrams, Matt Reeves, and longtime DC Comics animator and artist Bruce Timm serving as executive producers.

