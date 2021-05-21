newsbreak-logo
Germany welcomes U.S. call for a 15% global minimum tax rate

By Silvia Amaro, @Silvia_Amaro
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON — Germany has warmly welcomed a United States proposal that calls for corporations around the world to pay at least a 15% tax on their earnings. The U.S. Treasury Department released its plans on Thursday, saying that international negotiations should be ambitious — meaning that ultimately the figure could be higher than 15%. The corporate tax rate in the U.S. is currently 21%, but President Joe Biden has plans to raise it to 28% and wants higher rates in the rest of the world.

www.cnbc.com
